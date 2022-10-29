‘Lion King’ Actor Sues After Being Fired on Paternity Leave
An actor is claiming in a lawsuit that he was fired from Broadway’s The Lion King on his first day of paternity leave for complaining about sexual harassment. The New York Post reports that William James Jr. claims the production director flirted with James and then turned mean when he was rebuffed. Disney found James’ complaints had no merit, and now he is accusing the entertainment behemoth of violating his human rights and canning him “in the most callous way at the most unreasonable time.”
