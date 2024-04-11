Lion ignores a potential wildebeest buffet to tend to its ‘lost’ cubs

Despite a herd of wildebeest nearby, a mother lion made no effort to chase prey, instead concentrating on calling her “missing” cubs to her so she could provide them with dinner.

The adorable video was captured by Jaco Joubert, a guide with MalaMala Game Reserve in South Africa and shared by LatestSightings.

“She let out low-frequency contact calls, and the group and guide knew that if they followed her, they were going to be in for a treat,” LatestSightings stated. “She was heading from the open plains to a more thick, dense bush.

“Scanning the direction she was heading, it was extremely thick, and there was no movement to be seen. Mom picked up her pace, showing a look of nervousness on her face, perhaps due to the presence of other large game near where her babies were stashed. After waiting some time to see where mom was heading, the group began to get nervous that maybe the cubs were very well hidden. And when mom eventually reaches them, it might be too thick to see them.

“But just then, from the corner of the guide’s eye, he saw movement! It was a tiny lion cub, with the tufts of hair on his ears barely visible in the long grass. One, then two, then three, and they just kept coming until a total of six tiny cubs came running and calling in the cutest manner, trying to respond to their mom!

“The cubs looked like they were trying to say, ‘Here, mom, we are over here.’ They ran as fast as their short, tiny legs could take them. Mom found a comfortable place next to the road in the open and sat patiently for them. They were so excited at this point that they were jumping and hopping with a bounce in their step!

“As soon as they reached their mom, they tackled her and jumped on top of her! They wanted milk; they were like little kittens, purring and wagging their tails. Each of the little cubs fell perfectly into place as soon as mom turned on her side, and they began suckling. Not bothered by the group’s presence, mom and babies were having a moment of bonding and love.”

Photos courtesy of LatestSightings.

Story originally appeared on For The Win