Lion Electric Names Brian Piern as Chief Commercial Officer

MONTREAL, May 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced that it has named Brian Piern as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective June 7, 2021. In this role, Mr. Piern will guide Lion to the next level of its growth by expanding to new markets and building on long-standing relationships with existing clients, while developing new accounts and expanding market share. He will report to Marc Bedard, Founder and CEO.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian to the Lion family at such an exciting time in the company's history," said Marc Bedard. "Brian's experience in successfully scaling commercial sales in the zero-emission fleet technology and logistics sectors will be a valuable and welcome addition to Lion's leadership team, as we expand our presence and increase sales volume throughout North America. We are at a critical point in the adoption of heavy-duty electric vehicles and are confident that with Brian's leadership Lion will remain at the forefront of the zero-emission transportation sector."

Mr. Piern most recently served as Vice President, Sales and Marketing at XL Fleet Corp., where he directed the development of the firm's commercial team. Prior to this role, he served as Senior Vice President of Sales at Element Fleet Management and previously held the same position at GE Capital, leading the development and execution of multimillion-dollar sales strategies. He has also served in senior roles at Schneider National, Lockheed Martin, and Citicorp. Mr. Piern holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Towson University in Maryland and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing from the University of Phoenix.

About Lion Electric

Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. The company creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and mass transit segments. Lion is a North American leader in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles many of its vehicles' components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies.

Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. Lion believes that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life. Lion shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol LEV.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" (which shall include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws) within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, including statements relating to the planned construction and the commencement of operations of Lion's manufacturing facility and its projected production capacity. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "may," "will," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "could," "plan," "potential," "future," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Lion's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding certain key elements of Lion's current objectives, goals, targets, strategic priorities, expectations and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of Lion's business and anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes and is not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Lion, and are based on a number of assumptions, as well as other factors that Lion believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct or that Lion's vision, business, objectives, plans and strategies will be achieved. Many risks and uncertainties could cause Lion's actual results, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Lion's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Lion anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Lion's assessments to change. However, while Lion may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Lion has no intention and undertakes no obligation to do so, except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Lion's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Lion's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The complete version of the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements as well as a description of the relevant assumptions and risk factors likely to affect Lion's actual results, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements are included in the registration statement on Form F-4 filed by Lion under its profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

