Linn Grant makes history as first female winner of DP World Tour event

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Corrigan
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Linn Grant
    Swedish golfer
  • Charl Schwartzel
    Charl Schwartzel
    Professional golfer
Linn Grant - GETTY IMAGES
Linn Grant - GETTY IMAGES

Linn Grant’s prize for her runaway victory at the Scandinavian Mixed on Sunday barely amounted to two-thirds of the £385,000 the winning caddie earned at the inaugural Saudi rebel event in Hertfordshire the previous day. Yet, there was a more precious commodity at stake for the 22-year-old Swede – history.

Grant became the first female to prevail on the DP World Tour – formerly the European Tour – and to say that this remarkable ball-striker did so emphatically is rather like saying that Heath Holt’s three days as Charl Schwartzel’s bagman at the Centurion Club was lucrative.

On 24 under par after a thumping final round of 64 at Halmstad, Grant triumphed by a staggering nine shots over countryman Henrik Stenson and Scot Marc Warren, in the tournament featuring 78 men and 78 women over the same course – albeit with different yardages – competing for one prize fund.

“I just hope people recognise women’s golf more now,” Grant said, after collecting £285,000. “Hopefully, this pumps up the women’s game a bit more.”

Inevitably, on social media there were those trying to play down Grant’s achievement, claiming the fact the males played the 15th as a 212-yarder and the females as a 154-yarder was indicative of bias in the course set-up.

Grant on her way to the historic win - AP
Grant on her way to the historic win - AP

However, a mark of Grant’s brilliance is that she was the only woman in the top 10. The next nearest female was 14 shots behind, England’s Gabriella Cowley, who finished in a tie for 15th.

Grant, a granddaughter of the late Scottish pro James Grant, went out with one objective. “The whole week, I just felt it was girls against the guys and whoever picks up that trophy represents the field,” she said.

Stenson understood the significance as well as the brilliance of his conqueror. “The only thing I could have done better was solo second because there was just one player out there today, and she played amazing,” he said. “Every time I looked back, she was in prime position and just gave herself birdie chances, one after another. There wasn’t much I could do against a player like that. Extraordinary.”

Stenson, Europe’s Ryder Cup captain, jointly hosted the event in southern Sweden with 10-time major winner Annika Sorenstam.

Henrik Stenson was full of praise for his compatriot - GETTY IMAGES
Henrik Stenson was full of praise for his compatriot - GETTY IMAGES

While gushing with praise for Grant – who has now won five titles in the past five months – Sorenstam, 51, felt that the event was also a huge step forward for the concept of the genders competing.

“We have been two years and we have had a male winner and a female winner, so I think that it works and it can be fun, and competitive,” she said. “But Linn was so dominant.”

There were bound to be contrasts made between a tournament that truly wants to make the game more inclusive and the state-approved $25 million 54-holer that ended in Hemel Hempstead on Saturday, where Schwartzel, the world No 126, pocketed nearly £4 million for his first win in six years.

The Saudi billions have enticed Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed, with deals of $100 million and $50 million, to play in the next LIV Golf Series event in Portland in three weeks. Rickie Fowler is also expected to join, as well as fellow Americans Jason Kokrak and Harold Varner.

The PGA Tour has banned  the LIV rebels, but the DP World Tour has remained silent, raising speculation that Wentworth HQ could rip up the “strategic alliance” it signed with the PGA Tour 18 months ago and allow the LIV players to compete on its circuit.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Caleb Houstan helped Scottie Barnes acclimate to Toronto

    Canadian prospect Caleb Houstan details his history with Scottie Barnes, how he would fit with the Raptors' vision and what he's learned about NBA draft workouts over the past few weeks.

  • Roy still 'emotional' over Remparts' ouster, will take time to decide future

    QUEBEC — Still emotional over the Remparts' ouster from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League post-season, head coach and general manager Patrick Roy says he is undecided about his future with the team. Roy made the comments at the team's end of season press conference at the Vidéotron Centre on Wednesday morning. Standing next to team president Jacques Tanguay, the Hall of Fame goaltender said he will take another week to make up his mind. Roy said he is still upset that his team is not playing

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • Canadian soccer players back training, but talks continue on new deal

    VANCOUVER — Canada's men's soccer team is back to training, but the players say there's still work to be done on reaching a new deal with the sport's national governing body. A friendly game against Panama was cancelled Sunday after the Canadian athletes refused to play, citing "unnecessarily prolonged" negotiations over a new contract. Training sessions on Friday and Saturday were also scrapped due to the contract dispute. The players met with senior leaders of Canada Soccer on Sunday night, an

  • Canada's Rogers wins NCAA title with ninth-best hammer throw in history

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Camryn Rogers won her third NCAA women's hammer throw title in stunning fashion on Thursday. The 23-year-old from Richmond, B.C., shattered her own Canadian and U.S. collegiate records with a toss of 77.67 metres -- the ninth all-time best women's throw in the world. Rogers beat the second-place finisher by almost three metres. She set her previous Canadian record of 76.46 two weeks ago. The senior at the University of California won the NCAA title last year with a throw

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Canadian diver Caeli McKay finds her strength during and after Olympic Games

    CALGARY — Caeli McKay doesn't call herself a wimp anymore because she knows she's not. The Canadian diver has discovered in herself a battler who can compete in pain at the highest levels of her sport. The 22-year-old Calgarian dove with damaged ankle ligaments in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo. "I never felt like the strongest person," McKay told The Canadian Press. "I always felt like I could do more, I always felt like I could push harder. I always kind of told myself I was a wimp. "Thi

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Road Warriors draw on experience as Finals move to Boston

    BOSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have no problem playing on the road. The Celtics, meanwhile, haven't been lights-out in Boston during these playoffs. As the NBA Finals shift to TD Garden for Wednesday's Game 3 with the series tied at 1, the Celtics ought to have the advantage, but recent numbers suggest otherwise. Boston is 5-4 at home and 8-3 on the road this postseason. The Warriors, meanwhile, have won at least one away game in 26 consecutive playoff series. “We alwa

  • Manoah, Blue Jays shut down Royals 7-0

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-0 Tuesday night. Alejandro Kirk had four hits and scored a run for Toronto, and Bo Bichette reached base five times — including three walks. The Blue Jays have won back-to-back shutouts for the first time since last July. “He’s fun to watch. He’s got to be one of the best in baseball,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said of catcher Kirk. “From my chair, he’s go

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.