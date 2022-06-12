Linn Grant makes history as first female winner of DP World Tour event

Linn Grant - GETTY IMAGES

Linn Grant’s prize for her runaway victory at the Scandinavian Mixed on Sunday barely amounted to two-thirds of the £385,000 the winning caddie earned at the inaugural Saudi rebel event in Hertfordshire the previous day. Yet, there was a more precious commodity at stake for the 22-year-old Swede – history.

Grant became the first female to prevail on the DP World Tour – formerly the European Tour – and to say that this remarkable ball-striker did so emphatically is rather like saying that Heath Holt’s three days as Charl Schwartzel’s bagman at the Centurion Club was lucrative.

On 24 under par after a thumping final round of 64 at Halmstad, Grant triumphed by a staggering nine shots over countryman Henrik Stenson and Scot Marc Warren, in the tournament featuring 78 men and 78 women over the same course – albeit with different yardages – competing for one prize fund.

“I just hope people recognise women’s golf more now,” Grant said, after collecting £285,000. “Hopefully, this pumps up the women’s game a bit more.”

Inevitably, on social media there were those trying to play down Grant’s achievement, claiming the fact the males played the 15th as a 212-yarder and the females as a 154-yarder was indicative of bias in the course set-up.

Grant on her way to the historic win - AP

However, a mark of Grant’s brilliance is that she was the only woman in the top 10. The next nearest female was 14 shots behind, England’s Gabriella Cowley, who finished in a tie for 15th.

Grant, a granddaughter of the late Scottish pro James Grant, went out with one objective. “The whole week, I just felt it was girls against the guys and whoever picks up that trophy represents the field,” she said.

Stenson understood the significance as well as the brilliance of his conqueror. “The only thing I could have done better was solo second because there was just one player out there today, and she played amazing,” he said. “Every time I looked back, she was in prime position and just gave herself birdie chances, one after another. There wasn’t much I could do against a player like that. Extraordinary.”

Story continues

Stenson, Europe’s Ryder Cup captain, jointly hosted the event in southern Sweden with 10-time major winner Annika Sorenstam.

Henrik Stenson was full of praise for his compatriot - GETTY IMAGES

While gushing with praise for Grant – who has now won five titles in the past five months – Sorenstam, 51, felt that the event was also a huge step forward for the concept of the genders competing.

“We have been two years and we have had a male winner and a female winner, so I think that it works and it can be fun, and competitive,” she said. “But Linn was so dominant.”

There were bound to be contrasts made between a tournament that truly wants to make the game more inclusive and the state-approved $25 million 54-holer that ended in Hemel Hempstead on Saturday, where Schwartzel, the world No 126, pocketed nearly £4 million for his first win in six years.

The Saudi billions have enticed Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed, with deals of $100 million and $50 million, to play in the next LIV Golf Series event in Portland in three weeks. Rickie Fowler is also expected to join, as well as fellow Americans Jason Kokrak and Harold Varner.

The PGA Tour has banned the LIV rebels, but the DP World Tour has remained silent, raising speculation that Wentworth HQ could rip up the “strategic alliance” it signed with the PGA Tour 18 months ago and allow the LIV players to compete on its circuit.