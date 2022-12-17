What links Whoopi Goldberg and Alanis Morissette? The Saturday quiz

Photograph: Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images

The questions

1 Which polymath scammed the French lottery in 1730?

2 Dutch monarchs are buried in what city’s Nieuwe Kerk?

3 What produces a pyroclastic flow?

4 In US presidential politics, what is a ‘faithless elector’?

5 Which philosopher won the Booker prize?

6 The world’s population passed what milestone in November?

7 Lasting from 1958 until 1971, what was the UAR?

8 What economic phenomenon can be cost push or demand pull?

What links:

9 Fellowes; Turpin; Hathaway; Soros; Mallett?

10 Hello; OK; Kerrang; Shoot?

11 Bixby; Cortana; Siri; Alexa?

12 Ap; bar; bin; Fitz; Mac?

13 Alanis Morissette; Whoopi Goldberg; Morgan Freeman; George Burns?

14 First to Seventh; Barons’; Albigensian; Northern?

15 Indian; Javan; Sumatran; white; black?

Know all about Nieuwe Kerk? Photograph: Peter Horree/Alamy

The answers

1 Voltaire.

2 Delft.

3 Volcano.

4 Electoral college voter who goes against the state’s vote.

5 Iris Murdoch (The Sea, the Sea in 1978).

6 Eight billion.

7 United Arab Republic.

8 Inflation.

9 Enid Blyton’s Famous Five: Julian; Dick; Anne; George; Timmy.

10 Magazines with (missing) exclamation marks in the title.

11 Digital assistants: Samsung; Microsoft; Apple; Amazon.

12 Patronymic prefixes: Welsh; Aramaic; Arabic; Anglo-Norman; Irish & Scottish Gaelic.

13 Played God on film: Dogma; A Little Bit of Heaven; Evan Almighty; Oh, God!

14 Crusades.

15 Rhinoceros species.