What links the White Stripes and Abba? The Saturday quiz

Photograph: Henry S Dziekan III/WireImage

The questions

1 Which bird’s population went from billions to zero in 50 years?

2 Which siblings are depicted on the Capitoline Wolf sculpture?

3 What does the educational acronym inset stand for?

4 Which island was ruled by three queens called Ranavalona?

5 Who wrote the original self-help book, published in 1859?

6 What is the only widely spoken Celtic language in mainland Europe?

7 What term describes the alignment of three celestial bodies?

8 Which religion was formally banned in Japan in 1614?

What links:

9 George III’s dukedom; Victoria’s father and fourth daughter; Scotland; João Lavrador?

10 Abba; ‘NSync; TLC; the White Stripes?

11 Chrysomallos; Dawn Bellwether; Larry; Shaun?

12 Blackburn Rovers (1995 and 1999); Leicester City (2016 and 2023)?

13 Gregg; Pitman; Teeline; Tironian?

14 World cycling champion; LGBT movement; Cusco; Covid-19?

15 Renée Zellweger; Alan Bates; Harrison Ford; James Corden?

The Capitoline Wolf statue. Photograph: Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images

The answers

1 Passenger pigeon.

2 Romulus and Remus.

3 In-service (education and) training.

4 Madagascar.

5 Samuel Smiles (Self-Help).

6 Breton.

7 Syzygy.

8 Christianity.

9 Origins of names of Canadian provinces: New Brunswick; Prince Edward Island and Alberta; Nova Scotia; (Newfoundland and) Labrador.

10 Group names based on members’ names.

11 Fictional sheep: Greek myth; Zootopia animation; Toytown radio series; Aardman character.

12 Won then relegated from Premier League.

13 Shorthand systems.

14 Rainbow symbols: jersey; flag; Peruvian city; during 2020 lockdown.

15 Played a Jones on film: Bridget; Tom; Indiana; Bustopher.