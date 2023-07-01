What links the White Stripes and Abba? The Saturday quiz
The questions
1 Which bird’s population went from billions to zero in 50 years?
2 Which siblings are depicted on the Capitoline Wolf sculpture?
3 What does the educational acronym inset stand for?
4 Which island was ruled by three queens called Ranavalona?
5 Who wrote the original self-help book, published in 1859?
6 What is the only widely spoken Celtic language in mainland Europe?
7 What term describes the alignment of three celestial bodies?
8 Which religion was formally banned in Japan in 1614?
What links:
9 George III’s dukedom; Victoria’s father and fourth daughter; Scotland; João Lavrador?
10 Abba; ‘NSync; TLC; the White Stripes?
11 Chrysomallos; Dawn Bellwether; Larry; Shaun?
12 Blackburn Rovers (1995 and 1999); Leicester City (2016 and 2023)?
13 Gregg; Pitman; Teeline; Tironian?
14 World cycling champion; LGBT movement; Cusco; Covid-19?
15 Renée Zellweger; Alan Bates; Harrison Ford; James Corden?
The answers
1 Passenger pigeon.
2 Romulus and Remus.
3 In-service (education and) training.
4 Madagascar.
5 Samuel Smiles (Self-Help).
6 Breton.
7 Syzygy.
8 Christianity.
9 Origins of names of Canadian provinces: New Brunswick; Prince Edward Island and Alberta; Nova Scotia; (Newfoundland and) Labrador.
10 Group names based on members’ names.
11 Fictional sheep: Greek myth; Zootopia animation; Toytown radio series; Aardman character.
12 Won then relegated from Premier League.
13 Shorthand systems.
14 Rainbow symbols: jersey; flag; Peruvian city; during 2020 lockdown.
15 Played a Jones on film: Bridget; Tom; Indiana; Bustopher.