What links Village People with Tammy Wynette and Billy Connolly? The Saturday quiz

The questions

1 Which film star might be found at SE7 TW5?

2 Which Ken Welsh travel book inspired a sci-fi classic?

3 What does a barium meal precede?

4 Which protest movement began at the University of Cape Town?

5 Who is the only British swimmer to retain an Olympic title?

6 Which canine travelled with Jones, Blake, Dinkley and Rogers?

7 Which German city was the “Queen of the Hansa”?

8 The British Gazette newspaper was published during what crisis?

What links:

9 Stargazer; lionfish; reef stonefish; fang blenny?

10 Peter Ustinov; Christopher Biggins; Anthony Andrews; Michael Sheen?

11 Banchan; chimaek; hallyu; kimbap; mukbang?

12 Westminster airport; Trafalgar Square ziggurat; Regent Street monorail?

13 Trump (June); George W Bush (July); Clinton (August)?

14 18th-century dandy; crested penguin; tubular pasta?

15 Tammy Wynette and Billy Connolly; Village People; Ottawan?

The answers

1 Charlton Heston (postcodes).

2 Hitch-Hiker’s Guide to Europe (Douglas Adams).

3 X-ray examination.

4 Rhodes Must Fall.

5 Adam Peaty (100m breaststroke).

6 Scooby-Doo (Fred, Daphne, Velma and Shaggy).

7 Lübeck.

8 1926 General Strike.

9 Venomous fish.

10 Played Emperor Nero on film or TV.

11 Korean words added to the OED in 2021.

12 Proposed (and unbuilt) London structures.

13 US presidential births in 1946.

14 Macaroni.

15 Hits with full-stopped songs: D.I.V.O.R.C.E.; Y.M.C.A.; D.I.S.C.O.