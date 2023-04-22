Who links a terrier and Edinburgh railway station? The Saturday quiz
The questions
1 What is the reward for “exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey”?
2 Who was the first woman to hit a nine-dart finish in a PDC event?
3 Which Sondheim musical is Richard Linklater filming over 20 years?
4 What medical test is an FBC?
5 Which 1992 novel is a key text of the “dark academia” trend?
6 What common pet is a type of cavy?
7 In France, what are placed within guillemets?
8 What did St Columba supposedly encounter around AD565?
What links:
9 3, 4 and 5; 5, 12 and 13; 8, 15 and 17; 7, 24 and 25?
10 Terrier dog; Edinburgh railway station and football club; Emile Heskey?
11 Gneiss; hornfels; phyllite; schist; skarn?
12 Holland; Japan; London; Plymouth?
13 Baby; Jon; Kim; Nas X; Peep; Pump; Wayne; Yachty?
14 Kroon; Litas; Lats?
15 Name of Portland, Oregon; first try at piloting Flyer; Euro 1968 semi-final?
The answers
1 Three Michelin stars.
2 Fallon Sherrock.
3 Merrily We Roll Along.
4 Full blood count.
5 Donna Tartt’s The Secret History.
6 Guinea pig.
7 Quotations.
8 Loch Ness monster.
9 Pythagorean triples (lengths of sides of right-angled triangles).
10 Named after Walter Scott books/characters: Dandie Dinmont; Waverley and Heart of Midlothian; footballer, middle name Ivanhoe.
11 Metamorphic rocks.
12 Places that gave names to gin varieties.
13 Lil rappers.
14 Baltic currencies before the euro: Estonia; Lithuania; Latvia.
15 Decided on a coin toss: as opposed to Boston; won by Wilbur Wright (he crashed); won by Italy.