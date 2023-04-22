Who links a terrier and Edinburgh railway station? The Saturday quiz

The questions

1 What is the reward for “exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey”?

2 Who was the first woman to hit a nine-dart finish in a PDC event?

3 Which Sondheim musical is Richard Linklater filming over 20 years?

4 What medical test is an FBC?

5 Which 1992 novel is a key text of the “dark academia” trend?

6 What common pet is a type of cavy?

7 In France, what are placed within guillemets?

8 What did St Columba supposedly encounter around AD565?

What links:

9 3, 4 and 5; 5, 12 and 13; 8, 15 and 17; 7, 24 and 25?

10 Terrier dog; Edinburgh railway station and football club; Emile Heskey?

11 Gneiss; hornfels; phyllite; schist; skarn?

12 Holland; Japan; London; Plymouth?

13 Baby; Jon; Kim; Nas X; Peep; Pump; Wayne; Yachty?

14 Kroon; Litas; Lats?

15 Name of Portland, Oregon; first try at piloting Flyer; Euro 1968 semi-final?

The answers

1 Three Michelin stars.

2 Fallon Sherrock.

3 Merrily We Roll Along.

4 Full blood count.

5 Donna Tartt’s The Secret History.

6 Guinea pig.

7 Quotations.

8 Loch Ness monster.

9 Pythagorean triples (lengths of sides of right-angled triangles).

10 Named after Walter Scott books/characters: Dandie Dinmont; Waverley and Heart of Midlothian; footballer, middle name Ivanhoe.

11 Metamorphic rocks.

12 Places that gave names to gin varieties.

13 Lil rappers.

14 Baltic currencies before the euro: Estonia; Lithuania; Latvia.

15 Decided on a coin toss: as opposed to Boston; won by Wilbur Wright (he crashed); won by Italy.