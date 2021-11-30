Links: Sorting out the college football coaching search madness

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Clay
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Links from the chaos that is college football coaching searches:

Pat Forde: Blockbuster power moves headline wildest week ever

The Advocate in Baton Rouge: LSU giving Brian Kelly a 10-year, $95 million contract

Scott Rabalais: Brian Kelly hire by LSU is a jaw-dropper

Ron Higgins: If Notre Dame was Brian Kelly’s “dream job,” what is LSU?

Brian Kelly’s breakup text to his Notre Dame players was leaked to the media

Five names Notre Dame should consider to replace Brian Kelly

What’s next after Brian Kelly’s stunning move to LSU

Dennis Dodd: Matt Campbell on list of Notre Dame potential candidates

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly leaves the field following an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame won 55-0. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly leaves the field following an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame won 55-0. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Bill Bender: Notre Dame search starts with Luke Fickell

Football Scoop: List of Notre Dame candidates includes Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson

Bill Plaschke: Southern Cal gets its man in Lincoln Riley

Lincoln Riley says Oklahoma job was tough to leave

Berry Tramel: Oklahoma made Lincoln Riley, not vice versa

Clemson’s Brent Venables a hot name for Oklahoma job

The SEC helped Oklahoma lose Lincoln Riley

Ex-Oklahoma quarterback Josh Heupel says he loves being Tennessee coach

Virginia Tech finalizing deal with Penn State DC Brent Pry

New Florida coach Billy Napier will still coach Louisiana in Sun Belt title game

Louisiana Tech to hire Sonny Cumbie as head coach

Potential landing spots for Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler

Mark Stoops isn’t going anywhere. The big boys aren’t smart enough to hire him.

Why other football programs should covet Mark Stoops and why UK will want to keep him

The one thing Mitch Barnhart can’t let happen with Mark Stoops

Will Oklahoma or LSU come for Kentucky’s Mark Stoops? One betting site sets the odds.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories