Links: Sorting out the college football coaching search madness
Links from the chaos that is college football coaching searches:
Pat Forde: Blockbuster power moves headline wildest week ever
The Advocate in Baton Rouge: LSU giving Brian Kelly a 10-year, $95 million contract
Scott Rabalais: Brian Kelly hire by LSU is a jaw-dropper
Ron Higgins: If Notre Dame was Brian Kelly’s “dream job,” what is LSU?
Brian Kelly’s breakup text to his Notre Dame players was leaked to the media
Brian Kelly just sent this out to Notre Dame’s roster, per source: pic.twitter.com/7xOae8eE5x
— Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) November 30, 2021
Five names Notre Dame should consider to replace Brian Kelly
What’s next after Brian Kelly’s stunning move to LSU
Dennis Dodd: Matt Campbell on list of Notre Dame potential candidates
Bill Bender: Notre Dame search starts with Luke Fickell
Football Scoop: List of Notre Dame candidates includes Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson
Bill Plaschke: Southern Cal gets its man in Lincoln Riley
Lincoln Riley says Oklahoma job was tough to leave
Berry Tramel: Oklahoma made Lincoln Riley, not vice versa
Clemson’s Brent Venables a hot name for Oklahoma job
The SEC helped Oklahoma lose Lincoln Riley
Ex-Oklahoma quarterback Josh Heupel says he loves being Tennessee coach
Virginia Tech finalizing deal with Penn State DC Brent Pry
New Florida coach Billy Napier will still coach Louisiana in Sun Belt title game
Louisiana Tech to hire Sonny Cumbie as head coach
Potential landing spots for Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler
Mark Stoops isn’t going anywhere. The big boys aren’t smart enough to hire him.
Why other football programs should covet Mark Stoops and why UK will want to keep him
The one thing Mitch Barnhart can’t let happen with Mark Stoops
Will Oklahoma or LSU come for Kentucky’s Mark Stoops? One betting site sets the odds.