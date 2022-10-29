What links Robert Mapplethorpe and Prince Philip? The Saturday quiz
The questions
1 Whose estate trademarked the title “queen of crime”?
2 What does the K in K2 stand for?
3 What type of team is led by a tower captain?
4 Which award is known as the animals’ Victoria Cross?
5 Which branch of the Guides is for girls aged 14-18?
6 What weapon is named after a French Basque city?
7 Which religion was established by the 10 gurus?
8 Whose fans use the #COYS hashtag?
What links:
9 Christopher Isherwood; Prince Philip; Robert Mapplethorpe; Charles Manson?
10 Perry the bull; Borobi the koala; Clyde the thistle; Shera the tiger?
11 Aristophanes; Thomas More; William Morris; James Hilton?
12 10 October in Canada and 24 November in the US?
13 Monkey; Maui; Anansi; Eris; Loki?
14 Grafham; Hawes; Rutland; Kielder?
15 Monarch; Laker; Sabena; Malev; Pan Am?
The answers
1 Agatha Christie.
2 Karakoram.
3 Bell ringing.
4 PDSA Dickin Medal.
5 Rangers.
6 Bayonet (Bayonne).
7 Sikhism.
8 Fans of Tottenham Hotspur (Come on You Spurs).
9 Played on screen by Matt Smith.
10 Commonwealth Games mascots: Birmingham; Gold Coast; Glasgow; Delhi.
11 Created Fictional utopias: Cloud Cuckoo Land; Utopia; Nowhere; Shangri-La.
12 Thanksgiving dates.
13 Trickster deities: Chinese; Polynesian; West African; Greek; Norse.
14 Waters (England’s largest reservoirs).
15 Defunct airlines.