What links the peregrine falcon and the sailfish?
The questions
1 In 1976, Ronald Wayne sold his 10% stake in which company for $800?
2 Rayleigh scattering gives the answer to what childhood question?
3 Who was the last pagan emperor of Rome?
4 What does a Marshall stack consist of?
5 Which two African rivers each give their names to two countries?
6 What legal protection dates to the 1710 Statute of Anne?
7 Which tree’s bark is known as “nature’s aspirin”?
8 Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu went from non-league to Premier League with which club?
What links:
9 Sailfish; peregrine falcon; cheetah?
10 Humayun’s tomb; Qutb Minar; Jama Masjid; Red Fort?
11 O 48%; A 38%; B 10%; AB 3%?
12 Hafnium; holmium; lutetium; moscovium?
13 Janet Leigh; Anthony Perkins; Bernard Herrmann; chocolate syrup?
14 Versailles; Saint-Germain-en-Laye; Trianon; Sèvres; Neuilly-sur-Seine?
15 Yeats’ The Second Coming; 1968 Beatles album; Florida city; smallest Central American country?
The answers
1 Apple.
2 Why is the sky blue?
3 Julian (the Apostate).
4 Amplifier/speakers.
5 Niger and Congo.
6 Author’s copyright.
7 Willow.
8 Luton Town (first player to do so).
9 Fastest animal: in the sea; in the air; on land.
10 Historic sites in Delhi.
11 UK blood types (by % of donations).
12 Elements named after capital cities: Copenhagen; Stockholm; Paris (from Latin names); Moscow.
13 Psycho shower scene: Marion Crane; Norman Bates; composed music; blood.
14 Peace treaties that ended the first world war.
15 Inspired titles of Joan Didion nonfiction works: Slouching Towards Bethlehem; The White Album; Miami; Salvador.