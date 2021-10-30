What links Nine Elms and Battersea Power Station? The Saturday quiz

The questions

1 Which Oscar winner took her stage name from a Balzac novel?

2 What is the subject of the Alvarez hypothesis?

3 Which country has Africa’s largest army?

4 What notorious website was run by Dread Pirate Roberts?

5 Virtually all mammals have how many neck bones?

6 Which vehicle was made at Dunmurry in Belfast?

7 In the US, the MLE is the major league of what “sport”?

8 Fourth Among Equals was which SDP founder’s autobiography?

What links:

9 Nine Elms and Battersea Power Station?

10 Nuuk (1st); Port Moresby (2nd); Samarinda (3rd); Antananarivo (4th)?

11 Chesters; Housesteads; Vindolanda; Birdoswald?

12 Ginnel; snicket; twitten; wynd?

13 Book; Street; Knight; Mile; Lantern?

14 John Houlding; Gus Mears; Brother Walfrid; Moses and Peter McNeil?

15 Uncle Remus story; eg bebop; Song of Songs; adored?

Balzac clue cracked? Photograph: photos.com/Getty Images

The answers

1 Bette Davis (from La Cousine Bette).

2 Extinction of the dinosaurs (asteroid impact).

3 Egypt.

4 Silk Road.

5 Seven.

6 DMC DeLorean car.

7 (Competitive) eating.

8 Bill Rodgers.

9 Northern line (2021 extension).

10 Most populous cities on the world’s largest islands: Greenland; New Guinea; Borneo; Madagascar.

11 Forts on Hadrian’s Wall.

12 English dialect words for alley or passageway.

13 Follow “Green” in the titles of films.

14 Football club founders: Liverpool; Chelsea; Celtic; Rangers.

15 Toni Morrison novels: Tar Baby; Jazz; Song of Solomon; Beloved.