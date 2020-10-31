What links Nicola Adams and Darwin’s ship? The Weekend quiz

The questions

1 What was “catchier than IEEE 802.11b Direct Sequence”?

2 Which rulers sat on the Peacock Throne?

3 The cat-like fossa is the largest carnivore on which island?

4 Where does A+B+C+D+E = Q?

5 Which poet was nicknamed after the jockey Steve Donoghue?

6 A serpent eats its own tail in which ancient symbol?

7 Which UK national park is a Unesco world heritage site?

8 What Japanese art form’s name means “pictures run riot”?

What links:

9

Andoni Goikoetxea; Frank Rich; Douglas Haig?

10 Annabella Drummond (1394) and Mary Queen of Scots (1566)?

11 Mountain; tree; cobra; warrior; half lord of the fishes?

12 Banba’s Crown; Burr Point; Brow Head; Dunmore Head?

13 Nicola Adams; Split native; biggest Mexican state; Darwin’s ship?

14 NW8; SE11; B5; M16; LS6; NG2?

15 Chatterton (Wallis); Marat (David); Nelson and Wolfe (West); Gordon (Joy)?





























View photos Have you heard about the bird? Photograph: Getty Images More

The answers

1 Wifi (name origin, coined by Interbrand).

2 Mughal emperors.

3 Madagascar.

4 Scrabble board (10 points).

5 Stevie Smith (born Florence Margaret Smith).

6 Ouroboros.

7 Lake District.

8 Manga.

9 Known as The Butcher of…: Bilbao (footballer); Broadway (critic); the Somme (general).

10 Mothers of King James I (birth year): of Scotland; of England.

11 Yoga poses.

12 Extreme points of (mainland) Ireland: N; E; S; W.

13 Dog breeds: boxer; Dalmatian; Chihuahua; Beagle.

14 Postcodes of cricket grounds: Lords; Oval; Edgbaston; Old Trafford; Headingley; Trent Bridge.

15 Deaths of historical figures (painted by).



























