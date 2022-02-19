What links Little Girl in a Blue Armchair with The Tea? The Saturday quiz

Thomas Eaton
·2 min read

From Denzel Washington to David Davis, test your knowledge with the Saturday quiz


Questions

1 Who was Lord Alvanley’s fat friend?
2 In bony fish, what is the organ of buoyancy control?
3 What reached 29mph in the Rainhill Trials?
4 Where is the Skeleton Coast?
5 What dish was co-devised in 1953 by Constance Spry?
6 Who were the first non-Latin football team to win the European Cup?
7 Which jazz musician claimed to come from Saturn?
8 What is the world’s oldest writing system?
What links:
9 Edward Woodward; Denzel Washington; Queen Latifah?
10 King of Spain; Figthing Irish; Platinum Jubbly?
11 Breslau; Danzig; Stettin; Königsberg; Memel?
12 In the Loge; The Tea; The Child’s Bath; Little Girl in a Blue Armchair?
13 Little; great white; cattle?
14 Clippy; Duke; Snoo; Tux; Wumpus?
15 Oliver Cromwell; Leo Amery; David Davis?

Headshot of Queen Latifah, January 2020
Know all there is to know about Queen Latifah? Photograph: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Answers

1 Prince Regent (according to Beau Brummell’s insult).
2 Swim bladder (air/gas bladder).
3 Stephenson’s Rocket.
4 Atlantic coast of Namibia and Angola.
5 Coronation chicken.
6 Celtic FC (1967).
7 Sun Ra.

8 Cuneiform.
9 Played the Equalizer on film and TV.
10 Misspelt merchandise: Ashley Giles mug; Notre Dame stadium cup; Platinum Jubilee plate.
11 Former German cities: Wrocław, Gdańsk and Szczecin, Poland; Kaliningrad, Russia; Klaipėda, Lithuania.
12 Paintings by Mary Cassatt.
13 Egrets in Britain.
14 Technology mascots: Microsoft; Java; Reddit; Linux; Discord.
15 All said “In the name of God, go” in the Commons: to Rump parliament; to Neville Chamberlain; to Boris Johnson.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Pacers snap 7-game losing streak by beating Wizards 113-108

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and 14 assists, Terry Taylor added 18 points and nine rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 113-108 on Wednesday night. Indiana snapped a season-worst seven-game losing streak as it heads into the All-Star break. Tristan Thompson had a season-high 17 points and six rebounds as the Pacers also ended a 16-game skid against Eastern Conference foes. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Wizards with 27 points. Kyle Kuzma finished w

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Russian skater can compete, but medal ceremony won't be held

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gol medal. Whatever happens on the ice, Valieva will not get a medal ceremony moment in Beijing. Nor will any skater who finishes in the top three with her. The Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared Valieva to skate less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that laste

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Blazers overcome Morant's 44 points, beat Grizzlies 123-119

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and eight rebounds, Anfernee Simons added 31 points and six assists and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame Ja Morant's 44-point performance, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 123-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Hart added 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won their fourth straight after leading most of the game and weathering a frantic finish. Morant matched his career high in scoring as Memphis had its six-game winnin

  • Confidence check: Who to trust off the Raptors bench

    The Toronto Raptors bench has been one of the worst producing units all season. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss who they trust on the court and how Raptors management will show their commitment to winning this season with who plays down the stretch. Listen to the full episode on the ‘Raptors Over Everything’ podcast feed.

  • Brad Gushue falls to Sweden, will play U.S. for Olympic curling bronze

    Make it a double takeout of Canada's teams on the curling sheet in Beijing. Brad Gushue lost twice Thursday and was eliminated from gold-medal contention in the Olympic tournament a few hours after Jennifer Jones' hopes for a second career podium at the Games were dashed despite a one-sided victory over Denmark in the women's competition. "It's not the end of the world if we don't win [gold]," Gushue told Postmedia before the Olympics. "My perspective is good on it. These teams from around the w

  • Shiffrin responds to those 'who have so much apparent hate'

    BEIJING (AP) — Not long after Mikaela Shiffrin skied off-course for the third time in five races at the Beijing Olympics, she wondered aloud to reporters about what sort of vitriol might be directed her way. “There’s going to be a whole chaotic mess ... that people are saying about how I just fantastically failed these last couple weeks in the moments that actually counted,” the two-time gold medalist at other Winter Games said after failing to finish the slalom run of the two-leg Alpine combine

  • This blind gamer winning against sighted ones

    Blindness has never slowed Zoe down. With a lot of patience and determination she can overcome everything, whether in the world of gaming or beyond.

  • Canadian skaters James and Radford would've laughed had someone suggested a comeback

    BEIJING — Eric Radford remembers marvelling at how China's Zhao Hongbo captured Olympic pairs gold with his wife Shen Xue back at the 2010 Games — at age 36. Radford was just 25 at the time. "I remember thinking 'That is crazy,'" Radford said. Now who's the crazy one? Radford, now 37 and with hair more salt than pepper, was back on Olympic ice on Friday, finishing 12th in the pairs short program with partner Vanessa James, 34, at the Beijing Games. Certainly neither veteran skater saw another Ol

  • Notable quotes from the 2022 Beijing Olympics: Feb. 18, 2022

    BEIJING — Here are some notable quotes from the Beijing Olympics on Feb. 18, 2022: "I'm speechless. I thought I had a good chance at a medal this week, more so in the 500 metres where I finished fourth. I had a tough week trying to get over that. It's a big shock to get a medal, it is amazing. It took a lot of belief and a lot of support to turn things around, and I'm really proud." —Speedskater Laurent Dubreuil on his silver medal in the men's 1,000 metres. --- “I’m pretty sad I couldn’t set a

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille semifinal one week after first title win

    MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed

  • Lions become first CFL team to hire full-time female coach by adding Walter to staff

    VANCOUVER — Tanya Walter is used to pushing her way into unusual spaces. The former linebacker broke a whole new barrier Tuesday when she was named defensive assistant for the B.C. Lions, becoming the first full-time female coach in CFL history. “In my mind, there’s nothing that is off limits if I put in the time and put in the effort," Walter said on a video call. "I’ve never been one to think, ‘maybe that’s not for me’ or ‘maybe that opportunity’s not there.’” Walter, 30, knows she's making hi

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday

    BEIJING — Sunday is the final day of the 2022 Winter Olympics. There isn’t a lot of notable action to speak of with the Games concluding, but there is one big Canadian story to be on the look out for. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, Feb. 20. Spectacular closing ceremonies to come The Olympics are coming to an end but that doesn’t mean they will end with a whimper. No, if the opening ceremony — with its glowing snowflake, dazzling digital displays and fireworks —

  • Canadiens add Nick Bobrov, former NHL star Vincent Lecavalier to their front office

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens added Nick Bobrov and former NHL star Vincent Lecavalier to their front office Friday. Bobrov will serve as co-director of amateur scouting while Lecavalier becomes a special adviser to hockey operations. Bobrov will share the scouting position with Martin Lapointe. He joins the Canadiens after six seasons as the New York Rangers director of European scouting (2015-2021) and also held that position with the Boston Bruins (2001-06). Lecavalier, of Ile Bizard, Que