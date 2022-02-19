What links Little Girl in a Blue Armchair with The Tea? The Saturday quiz
From Denzel Washington to David Davis, test your knowledge with the Saturday quiz
Questions
1 Who was Lord Alvanley’s fat friend?
2 In bony fish, what is the organ of buoyancy control?
3 What reached 29mph in the Rainhill Trials?
4 Where is the Skeleton Coast?
5 What dish was co-devised in 1953 by Constance Spry?
6 Who were the first non-Latin football team to win the European Cup?
7 Which jazz musician claimed to come from Saturn?
8 What is the world’s oldest writing system?
What links:
9 Edward Woodward; Denzel Washington; Queen Latifah?
10 King of Spain; Figthing Irish; Platinum Jubbly?
11 Breslau; Danzig; Stettin; Königsberg; Memel?
12 In the Loge; The Tea; The Child’s Bath; Little Girl in a Blue Armchair?
13 Little; great white; cattle?
14 Clippy; Duke; Snoo; Tux; Wumpus?
15 Oliver Cromwell; Leo Amery; David Davis?
Answers
1 Prince Regent (according to Beau Brummell’s insult).
2 Swim bladder (air/gas bladder).
3 Stephenson’s Rocket.
4 Atlantic coast of Namibia and Angola.
5 Coronation chicken.
6 Celtic FC (1967).
7 Sun Ra.
8 Cuneiform.
9 Played the Equalizer on film and TV.
10 Misspelt merchandise: Ashley Giles mug; Notre Dame stadium cup; Platinum Jubilee plate.
11 Former German cities: Wrocław, Gdańsk and Szczecin, Poland; Kaliningrad, Russia; Klaipėda, Lithuania.
12 Paintings by Mary Cassatt.
13 Egrets in Britain.
14 Technology mascots: Microsoft; Java; Reddit; Linux; Discord.
15 All said “In the name of God, go” in the Commons: to Rump parliament; to Neville Chamberlain; to Boris Johnson.