What links labradoodles and shopping malls? The Saturday quiz

Photograph: Brighton Dog Photography/Getty Images

The questions

1 Which head of state’s head was displayed at Westminster Hall in 1661?

2 What are the elements of the triangle of combustion?

3 The elephant-sized Megatherium was a type of what animal?

4 Which multinational team made its Olympic debut in Rio 2016?

5 Which book’s title character is called Lemuel?

6 Where did David Scott drop a feather and a hammer?

7 What did Orca, a lagotto romagnolo, win in Birmingham this year?

8 On social media, who is @thenotoriousmma?

What links:

9 Labradoodle; coffee pods; pop-up ads; shopping malls?

10 Victoria Woodhull, 1872; Belva Lockwood, 1884 and 1888; Margaret Chase Smith, 1964?

11 Buenos Aires (4); Montevideo (3); Canberra (2); Wellington (1)?

12 Met Sultan al-Kamil; tamed a wolf; preached to birds; received stigmata on La Verna?

13 G; PG; PG-13; R; NC-17?

14 Speak Now; Red; 1989; Reputation; Eras?

15 Mr Jaggers and Sydney Carton; Jonathan Harker; Atticus Finch; Mark Darcy?

Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photograph: Bernardo Galmarini/Alamy

The answers

1 Oliver Cromwell.

2 Fuel, heat and oxygen.

3 Sloth (ground).

4 Refugee team.

5 Gulliver’s Travels.

6 The moon.

7 Best in show at Crufts.

8 Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor.

9 Inventions regretted by their creators.

10 First women to stand for US presidency.

11 World’s southernmost capital cities.

12 Incidents from the life of St Francis of Assisi.

13 Film ratings in the US.

14 Tours by Taylor Swift.

15 Fictional lawyers: Great Expectations and A Tale of Two Cities; Dracula; To Kill a Mockingbird; Bridget Jones’s Diary.