What links the LA Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers? The Weekend quiz

Photograph: Getty Images

The questions

1 What item of furniture was first mentioned by Wace in 1155?

2 Which opera opens in Memphis?

3 What has National Geographic recognised as the world’s fifth ocean?

4 Which line is dotted with 142 forts known as ouvrages?

5 Who boasted of “a very particular set of skills”?

6 Which political party was co-founded by Sandi Toksvig?

7 What three letters represent otorhinolaryngology?

8 Which comic strip character was named after a 60s festival?

What links:

9 Ancholme; Hull; Ouse; Trent?

10 Yamata no Orochi (heads and tails); Durga (arms); Sleipnir (legs)?

11 Cape Cod fisherman Michael Packard; Geppetto; Jonah?

12 Nordisch; Rhenish; Swiss; Berliner; Ciner?

13 Nijntje; Pippi Långstrump; Les Schtroumpfs; Mumintrollen?

14 Enamel; dentine; pulp?

15 LA Rams and Denver Nuggets; Boston Red Sox; Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Vote for Sandy Toksvig... Photograph: Alamy

The answers

1 King Arthur’s Round Table (in Roman de Brut).

2 Aida (Memphis in Egypt).

3 Southern ocean.

4 Maginot Line (in France).

5 Liam Neeson (Bryan Mills) in the film Taken.

6 Women’s Equality party.

7 ENT (ear, nose and throat).

8 Woodstock (Peanuts).

9 Rivers forming the Humber estuary.

10 Eight of each: Japanese serpent; Hindu goddess (at least eight); horse in Norse myth.

11 Swallowed by a whale or giant fish: in June; in Pinocchio; in the Bible.

12 Newspaper formats.

13 Original names of characters from European children’s books: Miffy; Pippi Longstocking; The Smurfs; The Moomins.

14 Layers of a tooth.

15 US sports teams of Premier League owners: Stan Kroenke (Arsenal); John Henry (Liverpool); Glazer family (Manchester United).