What links Kurt Cobain with Cornish biomes? The Weekend quiz
The questions
1 Where could you spend a loonie?
2 Who famously worked at the Selimiye Barracks in Scutari?
3 What semi-aquatic mammals “juggle” stones?
4 Eating what condemned Persephone to the underworld?
5 Named after a Derbyshire road, what was the first branded fabric?
6 Scutum-Centaurus and Perseus are the major spiral arms of what?
7 Which art museum is in Glasgow’s Pollok Country Park?
8 Who is the only Yiddish author to win the Nobel prize in literature?
What links:
9
Dana Owens; Aretha Franklin; Anne Robinson and Leona Helmsley?
10 Germany; Belgium; Angola; Australian Aboriginal?
11 Clint Reno; Vince Everett; Danny Fisher; Lucky Jackson?
12 Wilfred; Florence; Leo?
13 Equilateral (3); isosceles (1); scalene (none)?
14 Roland the Farter; William Somer; Scoggin; Jane Foole?
15 Lottery operator; Spanish-set soap; Kurt Cobain; Cornish biomes?
The answers
1 Canada (one-dollar coin, featuring loon bird).
2 Florence Nightingale (in Crimean war).
3 Otters.
4 Pomegranate seeds (for half the year).
5 Viyella (Via Gellia, near Matlock).
6 Milky Way galaxy.
7 Burrell Collection.
8 Isaac Bashevis Singer (1978).
9 Queens: Queen Latifah; known as Q of Soul; both nicknamed Q of Mean.
10 Red, yellow and black flags.
11 Elvis film roles: Love Me Tender; Jailhouse Rock; King Creole; Viva Las Vegas.
12 Children born to sitting PMs, in living memory (Johnson; Cameron; Blair).
13 Lines of symmetry of triangle types.
14 Court jesters and fools (medieval and Tudor courts).
15 Utopias: Camelot; Eldorado; Nirvana; Eden (Project).