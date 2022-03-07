Links: Kentucky women celebrate SEC title; John Calipari gets his lucky watch back
Monday links:
▪ Kentucky women’s basketball upset No. 1 South Carolina 64-62 to win the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament. Dre Edwards hit the winning three-pointer for the Wildcats, who took won the league tourney for the first time since 1982.
▪ John Calipari found his lucky watch after losing it in Nashville at women’s final.
▪ Kentucky turned out to be the spoiler for the top-ranked Gamecocks.
▪ Point guard Skyy Clark backs out of his commitment to Kentucky basketball.
▪ Here’s the 2022 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament schedule.
▪ The key to the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament is making Tampa a home away from home.
▪ Knoxville News-Sentinel columnist John Adams thinks Tennessee will win the SEC men’s tournament.
▪ The Volunteers did produce a strong finish to their regular season.
▪ Video of handshake snub after North Carolina’s win over Duke goes viral.
▪ Louisville basketball coach Mike Pegues is living the dream as long as he can.
▪ Bellarmine will play host to A-Sun title game on Tuesday.
▪ NKU in Horizon League tournament semifinal on Monday night.
▪ Illinois and Wisconsin share Big Ten regular season basketball title.
▪ Wisconsin star Johnny Davis injured on flagrant foul.
▪ Three questions facing Kentucky football in spring practice.
▪ Arizona State dual-threat quarterback is transferring to LSU.
▪ Tennessee football gets a defensive back transfer from Georgia Tech.
▪ Arch Manning’s first state title came in basketball, not football.
Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s sweep of the Florida Gators
How did UK win the SEC Tournament title? With a play design months in the making.
Out of the Blue: Kentucky shocks No. 1 South Carolina and wins SEC title
Box score from Kentucky’s 64-62 SEC Tournament-clinching win over No. 1 South Carolina
Stumbling finish at Florida aside, UK’s ‘more than prepared’ for postseason