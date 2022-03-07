Links: Kentucky women celebrate SEC title; John Calipari gets his lucky watch back

Monday links:

▪ Kentucky women’s basketball upset No. 1 South Carolina 64-62 to win the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament. Dre Edwards hit the winning three-pointer for the Wildcats, who took won the league tourney for the first time since 1982.

▪ John Calipari found his lucky watch after losing it in Nashville at women’s final.

▪ Kentucky turned out to be the spoiler for the top-ranked Gamecocks.

Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, right, and Blair Green celebrate after Kentucky beat South Carolina to win the NCAA women’s college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament championship game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

▪ Point guard Skyy Clark backs out of his commitment to Kentucky basketball.

▪ Here’s the 2022 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament schedule.

▪ The key to the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament is making Tampa a home away from home.

▪ Knoxville News-Sentinel columnist John Adams thinks Tennessee will win the SEC men’s tournament.

▪ The Volunteers did produce a strong finish to their regular season.

▪ Video of handshake snub after North Carolina’s win over Duke goes viral.

▪ Louisville basketball coach Mike Pegues is living the dream as long as he can.

▪ Bellarmine will play host to A-Sun title game on Tuesday.

▪ NKU in Horizon League tournament semifinal on Monday night.

▪ Illinois and Wisconsin share Big Ten regular season basketball title.

▪ Wisconsin star Johnny Davis injured on flagrant foul.

▪ Three questions facing Kentucky football in spring practice.

▪ Arizona State dual-threat quarterback is transferring to LSU.

▪ Tennessee football gets a defensive back transfer from Georgia Tech.

▪ Arch Manning’s first state title came in basketball, not football.

