What links Jessica Lange, Naomi Watts and Fay Wray? The Weekend quiz

The questions

1 What was first published in Dutch as Het Achterhuis in 1947?

2 Which town is named after a martyred king of the East Angles?

3 Why is bacterium ideonella sakaiensis a hope for the environment?

4 Which band has had No 1 albums across six decades?

5 What is London’s only registered battlefield site?

6 An epithalamium is written in honour of what?

7 Who claims to be “the greatest player ever to throw a dart”?

8 What has been memorised by a hafiz(a)?

What links:

9 Forefinger; backbone; tube attached to the large intestine?

10 Marguerite Yourcenar; Robert Graves; Robert Harris?

11 1772; 1793; 1795; 1939?

12 Naomi Watts; Jessica Lange; Fay Wray?

13 Ipswich Witches; Belle Vue Aces; King’s Lynn Stars?

14 Mingrelian; Avar; Bats; Chechen; Ingush?

15 Water (1); sun (2); stone (3); beryl (4)?

The answers

1 Anne Frank’s diary (The Secret Annexe).

2 Bury St Edmunds.

3 It “eats” PET plastics.

4 Rolling Stones.

5 Barnet (1471).

6 Wedding (song or poem).

7 Phil Taylor (on his official website).

8 Qur’an.

9 Parts of the body in books: index (finger); spine; appendix.

10 Wrote fictionalised Roman memoirs: Memoirs of Hadrian; I, Claudius; Cicero trilogy (narrated by Tiro).

11 Poland disappearing from the map: three 18th-century partitions and German-Soviet division.

12 Played “love interest” of Kong.

13 Speedway teams.

14 Caucasian languages.

15 Name origins of first four elements: hydrogen; helium; lithium; beryllium.

