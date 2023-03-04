What links James Dean’s car and Tutankhamun? The Saturday quiz

The questions

1 Who was posthumously cleared of heresy in 1456?

2 Which big cats often hide their prey in trees?

3 Which US archipelago is connected by the Overseas Highway?

4 In which religion are the dead left on towers called dakhmas?

5 Charles Warrell created what series of spotters’ guides?

6 Which sporting trophy is topped by a pineapple?

7 Who was the sole survivor of the wreck of the Pequod?

8 Etruria is a suburb of which English city?

What links

9 Caledonian; Crinan; Forth and Clyde; Union; Monkland?

10 Boat; head; moon; pea (plus four more)?

11 RuPaul; Dua Lipa; LeAnn Rimes; George Michael; Kiki Dee?

12 Cocaine; sound transducer; film award; Shakespearean lovers; winner?

13 Bleach (13); water (7); coffee (5); lemon juice (2)?

14 Mikhail Gorbachev; Donald Trump; Stuart Pearce & Gareth Southgate?

15 Hope Diamond; James Dean’s car; Boston Red Sox; Tutankhamun?

The answers

1 Joan of Arc.

2 Leopards.

3 Florida Keys.

4 Zoroastrianism (Parsi).

5 I-Spy books.

6 Wimbledon men’s singles.

7 Ishmael (in Moby-Dick).

8 Stoke-on-Trent.

9 Canals in Scotland.

10 Carpal bones in the wrist (name derivations): scaphoid; capitate; lunate; pisiform.

11 Duetted with Elton John.

12 First names in the Nato alphabet: Charlie; Mike; Oscar; Romeo & Juliet(t); Victor.

13 Approximate values on the pH scale.

14 Appeared in Pizza Hut adverts.

15 Said to have been cursed.