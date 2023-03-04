What links James Dean’s car and Tutankhamun? The Saturday quiz
The questions
1 Who was posthumously cleared of heresy in 1456?
2 Which big cats often hide their prey in trees?
3 Which US archipelago is connected by the Overseas Highway?
4 In which religion are the dead left on towers called dakhmas?
5 Charles Warrell created what series of spotters’ guides?
6 Which sporting trophy is topped by a pineapple?
7 Who was the sole survivor of the wreck of the Pequod?
8 Etruria is a suburb of which English city?
What links
9 Caledonian; Crinan; Forth and Clyde; Union; Monkland?
10 Boat; head; moon; pea (plus four more)?
11 RuPaul; Dua Lipa; LeAnn Rimes; George Michael; Kiki Dee?
12 Cocaine; sound transducer; film award; Shakespearean lovers; winner?
13 Bleach (13); water (7); coffee (5); lemon juice (2)?
14 Mikhail Gorbachev; Donald Trump; Stuart Pearce & Gareth Southgate?
15 Hope Diamond; James Dean’s car; Boston Red Sox; Tutankhamun?
The answers
1 Joan of Arc.
2 Leopards.
3 Florida Keys.
4 Zoroastrianism (Parsi).
5 I-Spy books.
6 Wimbledon men’s singles.
7 Ishmael (in Moby-Dick).
8 Stoke-on-Trent.
9 Canals in Scotland.
10 Carpal bones in the wrist (name derivations): scaphoid; capitate; lunate; pisiform.
11 Duetted with Elton John.
12 First names in the Nato alphabet: Charlie; Mike; Oscar; Romeo & Juliet(t); Victor.
13 Approximate values on the pH scale.
14 Appeared in Pizza Hut adverts.
15 Said to have been cursed.