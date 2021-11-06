What links the ivory-billed woodpecker and the Molokai creeper? The Saturday quiz

The questions

1 In Tokyo, Eddy Alvarez became the sixth Olympian to do what?

2 Which French “saint” died in Kent in 1943?

3 What unit is equal to about 5.88 trillion miles?

4 Which promontory was built by Finn McCool?

5 What is thought to be the world’s oldest alcoholic drink?

6 Which 2003 song has spent more than five years in the UK Top 100?

7 What condition was known as woolsorters’ disease?

8 Oprah’s stylist Andre Walker designed a system to categorise what?

What links:

9 UK; Ireland; Malta; Cyprus (on the road)?

10 Rapper Cheryl James; chef Nusret Gökçe; cold war arms talks?

11 Roman deities (6); Greek deities (1); neither (1)?

12 War on the Shore; Battle of Brookline; Miracle at Medinah?

13 Barwick Green; Sailing By; By the Sleepy Lagoon?

14 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; JFK Library; Louvre pyramid?

15 Ivory-billed woodpecker; Bachman’s warbler; Molokai creeper?

Paris’s Louvre pyramid. Photograph: Adrienne Surprenant/AP

The answers

1 Win medals at both summer and winter games.

2 Simone Weil.

3 Light year.

4 Giant’s Causeway (in legend).

5 Mead.

6 Mr Brightside (The Killers).

7 Anthrax (pulmonary).

8 Hair types.

9 European countries that drive on the left.

10 Salts: Salt from Salt-N-Pepa; nicknamed Salt Bae; SALT (Strategic Arms Limitation Talks).

11 Name origins of the eight planets.

12 Ryder Cup nicknames.

13 Long-running Radio 4 theme music: The Archers; before shipping forecast; Desert Island Discs.

14 Designed by IM Pei.

15 Birds declared extinct in 2021.