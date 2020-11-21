What links a helix and a lobule? The Weekend quiz
The questions
1 The phrase “old sport” appears 45 times in which novel?
2 Which basic taste has a Japanese name?
3 What was the UK’s first higher education institution for women?
4 Where was a 37m cat geoglyph revealed recently?
5 Which city is encircled by Interstate 495?
6 Roger Fenton photographed which conflict?
7 Which blind salamander is found only in the Balkans?
8 Who, notoriously, wrote the essay Industrial Society And Its Future?
What links:
9 Booker; Torv; Deng; Hall?
10 Ottonian; Salian; Hohenstaufen; Welf?
11 Moira Shearer film; Noel Streatfeild books; Jimmy Nail drama?
12 Lascaux caves in 1940; Jules Rimet Trophy in 1966?
13 Tragus; helix; lobule?
14 P; C; 1B; 2B; 3B; SS; LF; CF; RF?
15 Roma; Frances Ha; Control; La Haine; Ed Wood?
The answers
1 The Great Gatsby.
2 Umami.
3 Bedford College, London (1849).
4 Peru (Nazca lines).
5 Washington DC (Capital Beltway)
6 Crimean war.
7 Olm (proteus).
8 Ted Kaczynski (AKA The Unabomber).
9 Married Rupert Murdoch: Patricia; Anna; Wendi; Jerry.
10 German royal dynasties.
11 Shoes: The Red Shoes; Ballet Shoes (and Tennis Shoes); Crocodile Shoes.
12 Found by dogs (Robot and Pickles).
13 Parts of the outer ear.
14 Baseball fielding positions: pitcher, catcher; 1st-2nd-3rd base; short stop; left field; centre field; right field.
15 Modern black and white films.