What links His Girl Friday and Spotlight? The Saturday quiz

The questions

1 Which Joni Mitchell song is about a 1969 event she didn’t attend?

2 Which symbol was added to morse code in 2004?

3 Pedro I and Pedro II were the only emperors of which empire?

4 The fen raft and the cardinal are the UK’s largest types of what creature?

5 What food is variously known as garbanzo, gram and chana?

6 Which US state has hosted both the summer and winter Olympics?

7 Which war is credited with popularising cigarette smoking in Britain?

8 Ducati, Maserati and Lamborghini were all founded in which city?

What links:

9 Meena; Tay; Blenderbot; Kuki; Jasper?

10 Newfoundland; Gibraltar; Alcatraz; St Peter; Dwayne Johnson?

11 A to Ant (1888); Wise to Wyzen (1928)?

12 Bertram Mills; William Smart; James Chipperfield?

13 Duke of Perth; Dashing White Sergeant; Gay Gordons; Monymusk?

14 His Girl Friday; Citizen Kane; All the President’s Men; Spotlight?

15 Celebes crested macaque; Bradley Cooper; Robert Cornelius; Curiosity Rover?

Up to speed on Lamborghini? Photograph: Heritage Images/Getty Images

The answers

1 Woodstock.

2 @.

3 Brazilian empire.

4 Spiders.

5 Chickpea.

6 California.

7 Crimean war.

8 Bologna, Italy.

9 AI chatbots.

10 All nicknamed the Rock.

11 First and last section of Oxford English Dictionary to be published (first edition).

12 Founders of British circus dynasties.

13 Scottish country dances.

14 Films set in the newspaper industry.

15 Took celebrated selfies: monkey copyright dispute; at 2014 Oscars; first taken, in 1839; taken on Mars.