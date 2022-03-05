What links a Formula One race and the newly wealthy? The Saturday quiz

Photograph: Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters

From Pompeii to protein molecules, test your knowledge with the Saturday quiz





The questions

1 Pompeii’s House of the Tragic Poet contains what warning?

2 Speed skater Ireen Wüst is the first Olympian to do what?

3 Which ceramic design was inspired by a Japanese fairytale?

4 What alleged relationship is illustrated by a Phillips curve?

5 What is the world’s tallest statue of a woman?

6 Where is the Chapel Royal of St Peter ad Vincula?

7 Protein molecules are made up of chains of what?

8 Which Dorset community was planned by Léon Krier?

What links:

9 Adam and Eve; Judgment of Paris; Snow White; William Tell?

10 In China: 1980-2015 (one); 2016 (two); from 2021 (three)?

11 Ambassador’s deputy; Formula One race; fatalistic resignation; newly wealthy?

12 Willow; India; Socks; Misty Malarky Ying Yang?

13 Dvorak; Colemak; Bépo; Neo; Azerty?

14 Frontal; parietal; occipital; temporal?

15 Carpenter; joiner; weaver; bellows-mender; tinker; tailor?

Cracked the carpenter clue? Photograph: Somyot Techapuwapat/Getty Images

The answers

1 Cave canem (beware of the dog).

2 Win individual golds in five different Olympics.

3 Willow pattern.

4 Unemployment and inflation (rate of change of wages).

5 The Motherland Calls (Volgograd, Russia).

6 Tower of London.

7 Amino acids.

8 Poundbury.

9 Stories featuring apples.

10 Chinese child limit policies.

11 Often rendered in French: chargé d’affaires; grand prix; c’est la vie; nouveau riche.

12 White House cats: Biden; Bush Jr; Clinton; Carter.

13 Keyboard layouts (alternatives to Qwerty).

14 Lobes of the brain.

15 Professions of the mechanicals in A Midsummer Night’s Dream.