What links Falcon, Saturn, Ariane and Long March? The Weekend quiz

The questions

1 Who were paid for the first time in 1911?

2 What is burned at Shetland’s Up Helly Aa festivals?

3 China’s DJI dominates the world market for what devices?

4 Who unwisely sued the Marquess of Queensberry for libel?

5 Which countries share the longest international border?

6 Ophiuchus is said to be a 13th what?

7 Who is the only woman mentioned by name in the Qur’an?

8 “Songs by Jim Steinman” is on the cover of what 70s album?

What links:

9 Müller-Lyer lines; Rubin’s vase; Jastrow’s duck-rabbit?

10 Natalie Portman; Katie Holmes; Jodi Balfour?

11 House of Fraser; Fayed brothers; Qatar Holdings?

12 Brown; mountain; Irish?

13 Albertine Simonet; Rudolf Rassendyll; Number Six; Sirius Black?

14 Southern Death Cult; Pogue Mahone; Dixie Chicks?

15 Saturn; Ariane; Long March; Falcon?































The answers

1 MPs (officially, at least).

2 Replica Viking longship.

3 Drones (civilian).

4 Oscar Wilde.

5 US and Canada.

6 Sign of the zodiac (serpent bearer).

7 Maryam (Mary, mother of Jesus).

8 Bat Out of Hell by Meat Loaf.

9 Optical illusions.

10 Played Jackie Kennedy on screen: Jackie; The Kennedys; The Crown.

11 Owners of Harrods (since 1959).

12 Hare species in the UK.

13 Prisoners: The Prisoner (Proust novel); The Prisoner Of Zenda (Hope novel); Patrick McGoohan (in The Prisoner TV series); The Prisoner Of Azkaban (Rowling Harry Potter novel).

14 Groups that abbreviated their names: the Cult; the Pogues; the Chicks.

15 Space launch systems/rockets: Nasa; ESA; China; SpaceX.



























