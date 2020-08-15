What links Falcon, Saturn, Ariane and Long March? The Weekend quiz

The questions
1 Who were paid for the first time in 1911?
2 What is burned at Shetland’s Up Helly Aa festivals?
3 China’s DJI dominates the world market for what devices?
4 Who unwisely sued the Marquess of Queensberry for libel?
5 Which countries share the longest international border?
6 Ophiuchus is said to be a 13th what?
7 Who is the only woman mentioned by name in the Qur’an?
8 “Songs by Jim Steinman” is on the cover of what 70s album?
What links:
9 Müller-Lyer lines; Rubin’s vase; Jastrow’s duck-rabbit?
10 Natalie Portman; Katie Holmes; Jodi Balfour?
11 House of Fraser; Fayed brothers; Qatar Holdings?
12 Brown; mountain; Irish?
13 Albertine Simonet; Rudolf Rassendyll; Number Six; Sirius Black?
14 Southern Death Cult; Pogue Mahone; Dixie Chicks?
15 Saturn; Ariane; Long March; Falcon?
The answers
1 MPs (officially, at least).
2 Replica Viking longship.
3 Drones (civilian).
4 Oscar Wilde.
5 US and Canada.
6 Sign of the zodiac (serpent bearer).
7 Maryam (Mary, mother of Jesus).
8 Bat Out of Hell by Meat Loaf.
9 Optical illusions.
10 Played Jackie Kennedy on screen: Jackie; The Kennedys; The Crown.
11 Owners of Harrods (since 1959).
12 Hare species in the UK.
13 Prisoners: The Prisoner (Proust novel); The Prisoner Of Zenda (Hope novel); Patrick McGoohan (in The Prisoner TV series); The Prisoner Of Azkaban (Rowling Harry Potter novel).
14 Groups that abbreviated their names: the Cult; the Pogues; the Chicks.
15 Space launch systems/rockets: Nasa; ESA; China; SpaceX.