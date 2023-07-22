What links Factory Records and the Bosnian war? The Saturday quiz

The questions

1 What was the first UK TV programme to give away a £1m prize?

2 What is the world’s most populous island?

3 Jayaben Desai led which 1970s industrial dispute?

4 What sporting equipment is sourced from Ailsa Craig in Scotland?

5 Which newspaper was “written by office boys for office boys”?

6 Which entertainment venue burned down in 1613?

7 What dessert’s name is the Italian for “drowned”?

8 Which college awards Fifty-Pound fellowships?

What links:

9 Dyfed-Powys; North Wales; South Wales; Gwent; heddlu?

10 Men’s one hour run (Farah) and men’s triple jump (Edwards)?

11 Stadtholder William I; John Wayne’s Sean Thornton; Kevin Smith; IDS?

12 Blades; Diogenes; Drones; Egotists?

13 Jude the Obscure; Bosnian war; Factory Records; Tristram Shandy; Philip Green?

14 Torah; Nevi’im; Ketuvim?

15 Pet Shop Boys; Art of Noise; Saint Etienne; Gay Dad?

The answers

1 TFI Friday.

2 Java (Indonesia).

3 Grunwick strike.

4 Curling stones.

5 Daily Mail (according to PM Lord Salisbury).

6 Globe theatre.

7 Affogato.

8 All Souls, Oxford.

9 Police in Wales: four regional forces; police in Welsh.

10 Current (outdoor) world records held by British athletes.

11 Quiet men: William the Silent; The Quiet Man in the John Ford film; plays Silent Bob in his films; self-styled political “quiet man” Iain Duncan Smith .

12 Fictional London clubs: James Bond; Sherlock Holmes; Bertie Wooster; Lord Peter Wimsey.

13 Inspired Michael Winterbottom films: Jude; Welcome to Sarajevo; 24 Hour Party People; Cock and Bull Story; Greed.

14 Traditional divisions of the Hebrew Bible.

15 Bands featuring music journalists: Neil Tennant; Paul Morley; Bob Stanley; Cliff Jones.