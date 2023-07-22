What links Factory Records and the Bosnian war? The Saturday quiz
The questions
1 What was the first UK TV programme to give away a £1m prize?
2 What is the world’s most populous island?
3 Jayaben Desai led which 1970s industrial dispute?
4 What sporting equipment is sourced from Ailsa Craig in Scotland?
5 Which newspaper was “written by office boys for office boys”?
6 Which entertainment venue burned down in 1613?
7 What dessert’s name is the Italian for “drowned”?
8 Which college awards Fifty-Pound fellowships?
What links:
9 Dyfed-Powys; North Wales; South Wales; Gwent; heddlu?
10 Men’s one hour run (Farah) and men’s triple jump (Edwards)?
11 Stadtholder William I; John Wayne’s Sean Thornton; Kevin Smith; IDS?
12 Blades; Diogenes; Drones; Egotists?
13 Jude the Obscure; Bosnian war; Factory Records; Tristram Shandy; Philip Green?
14 Torah; Nevi’im; Ketuvim?
15 Pet Shop Boys; Art of Noise; Saint Etienne; Gay Dad?
The answers
1 TFI Friday.
2 Java (Indonesia).
3 Grunwick strike.
4 Curling stones.
5 Daily Mail (according to PM Lord Salisbury).
6 Globe theatre.
7 Affogato.
8 All Souls, Oxford.
9 Police in Wales: four regional forces; police in Welsh.
10 Current (outdoor) world records held by British athletes.
11 Quiet men: William the Silent; The Quiet Man in the John Ford film; plays Silent Bob in his films; self-styled political “quiet man” Iain Duncan Smith .
12 Fictional London clubs: James Bond; Sherlock Holmes; Bertie Wooster; Lord Peter Wimsey.
13 Inspired Michael Winterbottom films: Jude; Welcome to Sarajevo; 24 Hour Party People; Cock and Bull Story; Greed.
14 Traditional divisions of the Hebrew Bible.
15 Bands featuring music journalists: Neil Tennant; Paul Morley; Bob Stanley; Cliff Jones.