What links electric cars, pigeons and the number three? The Saturday quiz

Photograph: Angel Santana/Getty Images

The questions

1 Which continent only has two seasons?

2 Who directed Waiting for Godot during the siege of Sarajevo?

3 Whose railway timetables were first published in 1839?

4 Which of the UN’s principal organs is not based in New York?

5 Which English cathedral has a 16th-century cat door?

6 B-boys and B-girls will compete in what sport at the 2024 Olympics?

7 In Greek myth, who partnered annually with the Gargareans?

8 Sobrino de Botín in Madrid claims to be the world’s oldest what?

What links:

9 Explorer (US); Ariel (UK); Alouette (Canada); Astérix (France)?

10 Sheryl Crow; Bryan Ferry; Mark Knopfler; Brian May; Sting?

11 AC motor; pigeons and number three; magnetic flux density; electric cars?

12 Lesotho; San Marino; Vatican City?

13 Newsreader (first); cricketer (third and fourth); gymnast (10th); comedian (18th)?

14 Eric Bana; Lou Ferrigno; Edward Norton; Mark Ruffalo?

15 Barbary; Capilet; Curtal; Dobbin; Galathe; Surrey?

Solved what links Sheryl Crow with Sting? Photograph: Steve Jennings/WireImage

The answers

1 Antarctica (summer and winter).

2 Susan Sontag.

3 George Bradshaw.

4 International court of justice (The Hague).

5 Exeter.

6 Breaking (breakdancing).

7 Amazons.

8 Restaurant.

9 First satellites operated by various countries.

10 Musicians who were one-time teachers.

11 Nikola Tesla: invented by; obsessions; tesla SI unit; company named after.

12 Sovereign states that are completely surrounded enclaves.

13 Professions of Strictly Come Dancing winners: Natasha Kaplinsky; Darren Gough and Mark Ramprakash; Louis Smith; Bill Bailey.

14 Played Hulk on film and TV.

15 Named horses in Shakespeare plays.