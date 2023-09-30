What links electric cars, pigeons and the number three? The Saturday quiz
The questions
1 Which continent only has two seasons?
2 Who directed Waiting for Godot during the siege of Sarajevo?
3 Whose railway timetables were first published in 1839?
4 Which of the UN’s principal organs is not based in New York?
5 Which English cathedral has a 16th-century cat door?
6 B-boys and B-girls will compete in what sport at the 2024 Olympics?
7 In Greek myth, who partnered annually with the Gargareans?
8 Sobrino de Botín in Madrid claims to be the world’s oldest what?
What links:
9 Explorer (US); Ariel (UK); Alouette (Canada); Astérix (France)?
10 Sheryl Crow; Bryan Ferry; Mark Knopfler; Brian May; Sting?
11 AC motor; pigeons and number three; magnetic flux density; electric cars?
12 Lesotho; San Marino; Vatican City?
13 Newsreader (first); cricketer (third and fourth); gymnast (10th); comedian (18th)?
14 Eric Bana; Lou Ferrigno; Edward Norton; Mark Ruffalo?
15 Barbary; Capilet; Curtal; Dobbin; Galathe; Surrey?
The answers
1 Antarctica (summer and winter).
2 Susan Sontag.
3 George Bradshaw.
4 International court of justice (The Hague).
5 Exeter.
6 Breaking (breakdancing).
7 Amazons.
8 Restaurant.
9 First satellites operated by various countries.
10 Musicians who were one-time teachers.
11 Nikola Tesla: invented by; obsessions; tesla SI unit; company named after.
12 Sovereign states that are completely surrounded enclaves.
13 Professions of Strictly Come Dancing winners: Natasha Kaplinsky; Darren Gough and Mark Ramprakash; Louis Smith; Bill Bailey.
14 Played Hulk on film and TV.
15 Named horses in Shakespeare plays.