What links Easy Rider and 12 Angry Men? The Saturday quiz

Photograph: Allstar Picture Library Limited/Alamy

The questions

1 Who wrote thrillers on a gold-plated typewriter?

2 What is the largest species of turtle?

3 Under what name was Margaret Anderson the first black female DJ on Radio 1?

4 75% of whose paintings are in a 2023 Amsterdam exhibition?

5 What are the two provinces of the Church of England?

6 Which sporting group is overseen by the PGMOL?

7 What varnish is named after its country of origin?

8 Which encyclopedia was launched by Microsoft in 1993?

What links:

9 Jerez de la Frontera; Sanlúcar de Barrameda; El Puerto de Santa María?

10 Indus script; Rongorongo (Easter Island); Linear A; Danube script?

11 North Carolina’s biggest city; male chicken; wrote The Four Seasons; died 1307?

12 12 Angry Men; Klute and Easy Rider; Single White Female?

13 Cool; free; fusion; hard bop; modal?

14 Nixon; Goldwater; Humphrey; McGovern; Ford?

15 Lucilinburhuc Castle; Belgae people; low countries?

The answers

1 Ian Fleming.

2 Leatherback.

3 The Ranking Miss P.

4 Vermeer (28 of 37 known paintings).

5 Canterbury and York.

6 Football referees (Professional Game Match Officials Limited).

7 Japan.

8 Encarta.

9 Towns making up Spain’s “sherry triangle”.

10 Undeciphered writing systems.

11 Potato varieties: Charlotte; Rooster; Vivaldi; King Edward (I).

12 Fonda acting dynasty: starring Henry; children Jane and Peter; granddaughter Bridget.

13 Jazz genres.

14 Losing US presidential candidates (1960 to 1976).

15 Origins of the names of the Benelux countries: Luxembourg; Belgium; the Netherlands.