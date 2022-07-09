What links Duluth, MN, with Chicago, IL? The Saturday quiz
The questions
1 What is the world’s oldest island?
2 Which poet was called the John the Baptist of fascism?
3 Which building was damaged in 1687 when an ammunition dump exploded?
4 What is targeted in the US by the RICO Act?
5 A word that appears only once in a body of work is called what?
6 Who said “I have to be seen to be believed”?
7 What is unusual, in economic terms, about a Giffen good?
8 Which daughter and father have been world No 1 and No 2 in golf and tennis, respectively?
What links:
9 Duluth, MN; Chicago, IL; Bay City, MI; Buffalo, NY; Toronto?
10 Jennifer Hudson; Whoopi Goldberg; Audrey Hepburn; Rita Moreno?
11 Augustiner; Hacker-Pschorr; Hofbräu; Löwenbräu; Paulaner; Spaten?
12 Exposition; development; recapitulation?
13 Jean-François Champollion; Amelia Edwards; Flinders Petrie; Howard Carter?
14 Vostok 1; Freedom 7; Shenzhou 5?
15 Some Like it Hot; CODA; The Birdcage; Three Men and a Baby?
The answers
1 Madagascar.
2 Gabriele D’Annunzio.
3 The Parthenon.
4 Organised crime (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations).
5 Hapax (legomenon).
6 The Queen.
7 Demand rises as price rises.
8 Nelly and Petr Korda.
9 Cities on the Great Lakes: Superior; Michigan; Huron; Erie; Ontario.
10 EGOTs (won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards).
11 Munich’s big six breweries.
12 Sonata form in music.
13 Pioneering Egyptologists.
14 First human spaceflights: USSR; US; China.
15 Hollywood movies inspired by French films: Fanfare d’Amour; La Famille Bélier; La Cage aux Folles; Trois hommes et un Couffin.