What links David Bowie with nitrous oxide and Frans Hals? The Saturday quiz
The questions
1 Which king of Corinth had a proverbially fruitless task?
2 What winter sport is played at a bonspiel?
3 Which ceramicist produced Bizarre ware?
4 What is the highest mountain in the southern hemisphere?
5 Who was first played by Pal in a 1943 film?
6 Which Booker nominee has been called the “poet laureate of Twitter”?
7 The great black-backed is the largest of which bird family?
8 Which lumberjack created the Grand Canyon?
What links:
9 Caret; dinkus; guillemet; obelus; pilcrow?
10 Kookaburra; nitrous oxide; Charles Penrose; David Bowie; Frans Hals?
11 Picric acid; magenta; mauveine; Congo red?
12 Wellington Beehive; Coventry Cathedral; Hyde Park Barracks?
13 Vickers; Brinell; Rockwell; Leeb; Mohs?
14 BBC; Soviet Union; Irish Free State?
15 Hay fever; volcanic activity; egg-eating mammals; asteroid strike?
The answers
1 Sisyphus.
2 Curling.
3 Clarice Cliff.
4 Aconcagua (Argentina).
5 Lassie (Lassie Come Home).
6 Patricia Lockwood.
7 Gull.
8 Paul Bunyan (in legend).
9 Typographical symbols.
10 Laughing: L jackass (nickname); L gas; L Policeman song; L Gnome song; L Cavalier portrait.
11 Early synthetic dyes.
12 Designed by Basil Spence.
13 Tests/scales measuring hardness.
14 100th anniversaries this year: founded in 1922.
15 Suggested causes of dinosaur extinction.