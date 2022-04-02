What links condor, hands, monkey, spider and whale? The Saturday quiz

Photograph: All Canada Photos/Alamy

The questions

1 Which libertine was Count von Waldstein’s librarian?

2 Where is Britain’s only statue of a medieval Jewish woman?

3 Highlife music originated in which country?

4 Which conspiracy theory centred on the Comet Ping Pong restaurant?

5 A prototype of what was first publicly demonstrated in Selfridges in 1925?

6 Which waterway divides Schleswig-Holstein?

7 What animal class is named from the Greek for “double life”?

8 Which race is run between Anchorage and Nome, Alaska?

What links:

9 Alma; Ether; Jarom; Moroni; Nephi; Omni?

10 Charley Says; The Spirit of Dark and Lonely Water; Splink; Tufty; Clunk Click?

11 Chrissie Hynde; The Waitresses; The Black Keys; Devo?

12 Normal; reverse; strike-slip; oblique?

13 Companion of Artemis; mother of Minos; cupbearer of Zeus; daughter of Inachus?

14 Condor; hands; monkey; spider; whale (in southern Peru)?

15 Shakespeare; Sherwood King; Booth Tarkington; Franz Kafka?

Devo backstage in 1977. Photograph: Allan Tannenbaum/Getty Images

The answers

1 Casanova.

2 Winchester (Licoricia).

3 Ghana.

4 Pizzagate (in Washington DC).

5 Television (by John Logie Baird).

6 Kiel Canal.

7 Amphibians.

8 Iditarod (sled dog race).

9 Books of the Mormon Bible.

10 1970s public information safety films.

11 Musical acts from Akron, Ohio.

12 Types of geological fault.

13 Galilean moons of Jupiter, in Greek myth: Callisto; Europa; Ganymede; Io.

14 Nazca Lines glyphs.

15 Sources for films directed by Orson Welles: The Tragedy of Othello: The Moor of Venice, Macbeth and Falstaff (Chimes at Midnight); The Lady from Shanghai; The Magnificent Ambersons; The Trial.