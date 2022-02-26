What links chess, water and dead? The Saturday quiz

Photograph: Peter Kovalev/TASS

From Snowqueens Icedragon to Simon May, test your knowledge with the Saturday quiz





Questions

1 Whose murder in 1610 was the first to be called an assassination?

2 Who wrote Twilight fan fiction under the name Snowqueens Icedragon?

3 Which US decision-making body has 538 members?

4 What is Britain’s most colourful corvid?

5 Which African language is named from the Arabic for “coastal”?

6 A cosmic year is the time taken to do what?

7 Which classic dystopian film is set in 2022?

8 Iznik ware came from which country?

What links:

9 Miriam; Deborah; Huldah; Noadiah; Anna?

10 Eric Spear; Simon May; Tony Hatch?

11 Luvironza River, Burundi, and Lake Tana, Ethiopia?

12 Dead; Chess; Sermon; Water; Said?

13 373; 100; 212?

14 Gila monster; Komodo dragon; Mexican beaded lizard?

15 Wrong (plant pot); Lucky (gingham bonnet); Snooty (topper); Snow (bowler)?

Answers

1 King Henri IV of France.

2 EL James (origin of Fifty Shades series).

3 Electoral college.

4 Jay.

5 Swahili.

6 The solar system to revolve once around the centre of the Milky Way (c225m years).

7 Soylent Green.

8 Turkey (Ottoman empire).

9 Female prophets (named in the Bible).

10 Wrote TV soap theme tunes: Coronation Street; EastEnders; Crossroads, Emmerdale and Neighbours.

11 Origins (probable) of the White and Blue Niles.

12 The Waste Land poem: last words of the five sections.

13 Boiling point of water: kelvin; celsius; fahrenheit.

14 Venomous lizards.

15 Headwear of Mr Men and Little Misses.