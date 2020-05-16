What links a cave bear with a dire wolf? The Weekend quiz

The questions

1 Which song might have been inspired by a gravestone in Woolton?

2 Abigail in November 2015 was the first of what?

3 Which animal has the largest brain?

4 Who did Lord Halifax mistake for a footman in 1937?

5 What is manufactured using the float process?

6 Who wrote Married Love and its sequel Wise Parenthood?

7 Vaduz is the only capital on what major river?

8 Which opera is set in Sri Lanka?

What links:

9

Senior service; 00.00; above us only; iron alloy; Oxbridge?

10 Tragic (4); Little (6); Unfinished (8); Great (9)?

11 Virginia Woolf; EM Forster; Lynne Reid Banks; Rachel Kushner?

12 Plain Bob; Grandsire; Stedman; Reverse Canterbury?

13 Winchester and Eastbourne (160km)?

14 Cave bear; dire wolf; mastodon; ground sloth; smilodon?

15 Wallace Beery; Robert De Niro; Hilary Swank?





























Cracked the last clue? Robert De Niro’s waiting... Photograph: Matt Campbell/EPA

The answers

1 Eleanor Rigby.

2 Storm given a name by the Met Office.

3 Sperm whale.

4 Adolf Hitler.

5 Glass.

6 Marie Stopes.

7 Rhine (Liechtenstein).

8 The Pearl Fishers (Bizet).

9 Shades of blue: navy; midnight; sky; steel; Oxford and Cambridge.

10 Bynames of Schubert symphonies.

11 Wrote novels with a Room: Jacob’s Room; A Room With A View; The L-Shaped Room; The Mars Room.

12 Methods of bellringing.

13 South Downs Way national trail.

14 Prehistoric mammals.

15 Won acting Oscars playing a boxer: The Champ; Raging Bull; Million Dollar Baby.



























