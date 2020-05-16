What links a cave bear with a dire wolf? The Weekend quiz
The questions
1 Which song might have been inspired by a gravestone in Woolton?
2 Abigail in November 2015 was the first of what?
3 Which animal has the largest brain?
4 Who did Lord Halifax mistake for a footman in 1937?
5 What is manufactured using the float process?
6 Who wrote Married Love and its sequel Wise Parenthood?
7 Vaduz is the only capital on what major river?
8 Which opera is set in Sri Lanka?
What links:
9
Senior service; 00.00; above us only; iron alloy; Oxbridge?
10 Tragic (4); Little (6); Unfinished (8); Great (9)?
11 Virginia Woolf; EM Forster; Lynne Reid Banks; Rachel Kushner?
12 Plain Bob; Grandsire; Stedman; Reverse Canterbury?
13 Winchester and Eastbourne (160km)?
14 Cave bear; dire wolf; mastodon; ground sloth; smilodon?
15 Wallace Beery; Robert De Niro; Hilary Swank?
The answers
1 Eleanor Rigby.
2 Storm given a name by the Met Office.
3 Sperm whale.
4 Adolf Hitler.
5 Glass.
6 Marie Stopes.
7 Rhine (Liechtenstein).
8 The Pearl Fishers (Bizet).
9 Shades of blue: navy; midnight; sky; steel; Oxford and Cambridge.
10 Bynames of Schubert symphonies.
11 Wrote novels with a Room: Jacob’s Room; A Room With A View; The L-Shaped Room; The Mars Room.
12 Methods of bellringing.
13 South Downs Way national trail.
14 Prehistoric mammals.
15 Won acting Oscars playing a boxer: The Champ; Raging Bull; Million Dollar Baby.