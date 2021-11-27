What links the Bosphorus with the Bering Strait? The Saturday quiz

From the Kalevala to Noël Coward, test your knowledge with the Saturday quiz


The questions
1 What was stolen from China by botanist Robert Fortune?
2 Which palace is known as the Viennese Versailles?
3 Carolyn Shoemaker found 32 examples of what?
4 Who were Spengler, Venkman and Stantz in a 1980s film?
5 Reintroduced to the UK, what is the heaviest flying bird?
6 Who changed his middle name from Winston to Ono?
7 The Kalevala is the national epic of which country?
8 The torch relay was devised for which Olympic games?
What links:
9 Dijon department; rode through Coventry; Spartan king; mother of God?
10 Motion; planetary motion; thermodynamics; robotics?
11 Darién Gap; Bering Strait; Bosphorus; Suez Canal?
12 Gillian Lynne; Harold Pinter; John Gielgud; Noël Coward?
13 Marbles; tug of war; honeycomb; green light, red light?
14 Where the Light Enters; Becoming; Spoken from the Heart?
15 Artist Lubaina Himid; singer Freddie Mercury; novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah?

British singer Freddie Mercury of rock band Queen in concert at Leeds Football Club, UK, 29 May 1982
Freddie Mercury performing in May 1982. Photograph: Keystone/Getty Images

The answers
1 Tea plants and seeds.
2 Schönbrunn.
3 Comets.
4 Ghostbusters.
5 Great bustard.
6 John Lennon.
7 Finland.
8 Berlin, 1936.

9 Belgian chocolate brands: Côte d’Or; Godiva; Leonidas; Mary.
10 Things with (so-called) three laws.
11 Areas or waterways separating continents: South and North America; North America and Asia; Asia and Europe; Africa and Asia.
12 Gave names to West End theatres.
13 Games played in Netflix’s Squid Game.
14 Books by US first ladies: Jill Biden; Michelle Obama; Laura Bush.
15 Born in Zanzibar.

