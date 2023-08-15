Linkme Steps into the Public Spotlight with a $192M Valuation

Linkme is the viral social networking platform poised to captivate the globe and meet all your networking needs with groundbreaking simplicity. Transforming the world of business promotion and networking, Linkme’s revolutionary app recently unveiled an exciting investment opportunity for both users and the public.

Projected to gain a user base of 5 million by 2024, Linkme invites users and the general public to invest and participate in the journey through its equity crowdfunding campaign.

In a world more connected online than ever before, the rising demand for streamlined communication solidifies the appeal of Linkme’s digital business cards. Linkme’s revolutionary approach simplifies the networking experience by blending profiles and contact details, making them readily accessible and shareable through a simple yet familiar QR code. Particularly timely in an era where nearly everyone has a personal brand, Linkme is an asset to anyone with a smartphone and a business no matter the size, amplifying the app’s potential for a wide-reaching audience.

With a valuation of $192 million and the anticipation of significant growth in the coming year, Linkme offers a unique opportunity for users to invest in their journey. In contrast to companies that often restrict public investment in their early stages, Linkme warmly invites it’s users and the public to partake in its journey, proving its dedication to building and empowering the community.

Linkme has fostered an established and diverse user base. Linkme users span 180 countries and reflect the app’s projected ongoing expansion. In addition to its future potential in a lucrative market, Linkme offers seamless integration and advanced technology behind its ads platform.

Businesses of all sizes can benefit from Linkme’s capacity to not just provide networking services but also assist in advertising to targeted consumers. The launch of Linkme 3.0 last year introduced an array of new features and enhancements, further cementing the app’s extensive value and all-in-one solutions.

With Linkme, users can accomplish networking and growth goals, sharing content across a range of popular social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat, and using “Shout” to post videos, images, and messages with their audience.

Positioned as an innovative trailblazer within the market, the app seamlessly combines user convenience with effortless efficacy. Promising a platform where individuals can connect, collaborate, and share, Linkme wants to be the future of networking and a lucrative investment for users in more ways than one. You can visit their offering page at https://invest.link.me/

Jon Stojan is a professional writer based in Wisconsin. He guides editorial teams consisting of writers across the US to help them become more skilled and diverse writers. In his free time he enjoys spending time with his wife and children. He can be reached at jonstojan4167@gmail.com.