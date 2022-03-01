Linkfire "LINKFI" appoints Laura Lindholm as Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)

Linkfire A/S, the world's leading SaaS marketing platform for music and entertainment, has appointed Laura Lindholm as new Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. She will assume her position on March 1, 2022.

Laura has a long background in driving and developing investor relations, corporate communications and media relations for companies operating globally. She will be responsible for leading Linkfire's communications and investor relations strategy, and will also be part of developing Linkfire's ESG strategy.

Laura joins Linkfire from Miltton, a leading Nordic advisor in communications and stakeholder relations, where for the past two years she has focused on capital markets advisory and support. Over the last decade, she has advised and supported public companies, as well as companies preparing for listings, on communications related to major corporate events and issues.

Lars Ettrup, CEO and co-founder at Linkfire, comments:

"Linkfire became a publicly traded company in 2021, and establishing a strong investor relations and corporate communications function is crucial for our continued success. With Laura on board, we are even better positioned to navigate the market. Her experience with advising and supporting listed companies on issues relating to M&A, business-critical corporate communications and investor relations will support Linkfire's ambition to grow on a global scale."

Laura Lindholm, Head of IR and Corporate Communications, adds:

"Establishing an efficient dialogue with key stakeholders is especially crucial for listed companies. There are countless great companies, but I was attracted by Linkfire's impressive growth journey and its position as a key player in the digital landscape for new forms of entertainment discovery and consumption. My focus will be on sharing our story, developing our stakeholder engagement and building a communications and investor relations strategy that supports our operational and strategic objectives. Linkfire is on a journey to empower entertainment discovery everywhere, and I look forward to being part of this talented and diverse team."

For further information, please contact:

Lars Ettrup, CEO, Linkfire A/S

Telephone: +45 26 88 99 53

E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

Laura Lindholm, Head of IR and Corporate Communication, Linkfire A/S

Telephone: +46 70 511 26 22

E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

About Linkfire A/S

Linkfire is the world's leading SaaS marketing platform for the music and entertainment industries. Linkfire's offering consists of two solutions: the Linkfire SaaS Marketing Platform for labels and artists and the Linkfire Discovery Network connecting consumers to music products through apps and partner websites. Linkfire's platform has over 85,000 users, including the vast majority of the top 100 Billboard artists and largest record labels. In 2021, 1.6 billion consumers were connected through Linkfire and the company's revenue amounted to DKK 33.7 million, corresponding to a year-on-year growth of 36 percent. Linkfire has more than 100 employees and is headquartered in Copenhagen, with additional offices in New York, Los Angeles, Lisbon and Accra. Linkfire ("LINKFI") is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Sweden. For further information, please visit: https://investors.linkfire.com/

Certified Adviser

Aktieinvest FK AB

Telephone: +46 739 49 62 50

E-mail: rutger.ahlerup@aktieinvest.se

