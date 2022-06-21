How LinkedIn became the new Facebook

What is professionalism now, in a post-Covid, hybrid-working world when we all know more about our colleagues than we ever imagined?
“Embrace risk.” “It’s not rejection, it’s just redirection.” “Failure is an event, not a person.”

If you’re in need of motivational work missives, LinkedIn might be your first destination. In among the job announcements, the newly published research papers and the requests for work or fresh talent, there is now a trend to post content with a more emotional bent: mood-boosting mantras, tales of rags to riches, intimate reveals of how to overcome mental health crises, and – in a development that is imbuing LinkedIn with shades of Facebook – increasing numbers of deeply personal announcements. Users are posting marriage photos, baby scans, coming-out announcements and tales of ill health. If the work/life merge is inevitable then it would appear LinkedIn is Ground Zero.

“Personal LinkedIn posts have increased since the pandemic started,” says Rachael Rowland, who works in corporate HR, specifically diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). “The pandemic triggered a desire for human connection and you don’t get that from discussing profit and loss or any other unemotive business topic. It’s born from the softer side of leadership.

“So now people are using LinkedIn to share personal stories, striving for an open working environment, seeking connection and this idea of true inclusivity. And yes, if you look at the comments, you will have 10 per cent of people saying: ‘This is unprofessional’ but 90 per cent will validate it, either by sharing a similar experience or empathising with the post.”

It wasn’t always this way. LinkedIn markets itself as a professional social networking site: a place for you to elaborate on your CV, squeeze in some testimonials from former colleagues, highlight your achievements and list every award and job title that has ever been scribbled beside your name. You then – if you choose – track down old colleagues, potential bosses and useful connections and ask them to join your network. It is unbelievably successful. In 2022, 43 per cent of marketers say they’ve sourced at least one lead from the site. That goes up to 80 per cent for B2B trade.

“When I joined LinkedIn back in 2006 or 2007, it was about building your profile as a corporate employee and getting a job – nothing more,” explains Rowland. “And, if you got headhunted through LinkedIn, it was a big thing. It meant your job title, your career path was attractive. You felt desirable. But Facebook was where you posted pictures of your personal life.”

One of the first social networking platforms, LinkedIn was founded in 2002 – the same year Mark Zuckerberg started at Harvard – and bought by Microsoft for $26.2m in 2016. Current figures show that 830 million people worldwide are LinkedIn members in more than 200 countries. In the UK, that equates to more than 32 million users and more than 188 million in the USA (India has 88 million users and mainland China is chasing that with 56 million). The space is mostly populated by the highly educated under-40s (59 per cent are millennials and 90 per cent have a post-high school education) and it is here where ambitious, smart, well paid, educated, young(ish) professionals thrive, buoyed by sage words, go-getting slogans and the sharing of meaningful work/life moments.

Some are useful. Steven Bartlett (of Dragons’ Den fame) delivers pithy, thoughtful ideas that hit home, not least because of the fact he’s both young and incredibly successful, but also his little vignettes on “invisible PR” and growth mentality are picked up and reused by teachers and mentors.

Others, however, are not so obviously valuable to a wider audience. Someone’s coming-out story – as life-changing as it is to them – doesn’t hit home as a useful nugget of corporate currency. Same for IVF journeys, engagements, marriage anniversaries, child’s graduation pictures, cancer posts and – most visually arresting but perhaps not for the right reasons – before and after pictures of people looking tired and broken (70-hour working weeks, gruelling divorces, addiction issues) to smiling and healthy (new job, new relationship, daily yoga and meditation). Many of these posts tend to include the line: “I wouldn’t normally do this on a professional platform but…”

Recruitment and HR expert Jo Mortimer argues the value of these posts is clear if you see LinkedIn as a marketing tool, which allows people to market themselves as employees or employers to market their business. “Yes, LinkedIn has evolved throughout the pandemic,” Mortimer says. “There’s been a broader trend towards inclusion and diversity and that’s made space for people to share stories that would have previously been seen as unprofessional. But, by generating and sharing these stories, it’s a way for employers to show that they embrace diversity which gives them an advantage in the talent space. Because, generally, these days, people want to work in companies that are inclusive – not in toxic cultures where only one kind of person is allowed.”

For the employee, these intimate posts are effective ways to build your profile and squeeze into the feeds of senior leaders and potential bosses. There is, perhaps not unsurprisingly, a well-thumbed method for writing optimum value LinkedIn posts: an oblique/dramatic/controversial opening line followed by four lines of space so that the feed-scrolling reader has to click on the post to find out more. What follows is a personal story (something for the reader to relate to), often all delivered in short sentences with the obligatory line in between (walls of texts apparently don’t scan well) and then it will be woven through with multiple hashtags, @ mentions of other colleagues (to drive up its sharing potential), and ending with a question asking readers to engage with their own opinions.

It’s that marketing framework, says Mortimer, that should be applied every time a seemingly overly personal post comes up. “Ask yourself: why did someone post that? For instance, it’s Pride month. Recently, a lesbian couple posted a picture of their wedding, and the story was: ‘We’re married, we never used to be comfortable saying that but now we celebrate it. We also run a soap business and sell soap.’ I see that as totally legitimate marketing.”

So, should we start embracing LinkedIn as the new Facebook of the working world? Having had two years of Zoom calls with screaming offspring left of camera or an absent-minded partner in a grubby dressing gown pottering in the background, maybe it is time to consign the old parameters of professionalism to the bin.

“The world of work has changed,” says Rowland. “No one used to bring their whole self to work and for under-represented groups in particular that was exhausting, having to hide sexuality or disability or faith. Being able to be ‘you’ at work and at home promotes acceptance. But it’s a fine line.”

So, what is professionalism now, in a post-Covid, hybrid-working world when we all know more about our colleagues – and our LinkedIn contacts – than we ever imagined? “Whenever I see the odd person posting: ‘Didn’t LinkedIn used to be a professional thing?’ I just think that misses the point,” says Mortimer. “These are people who don’t see the social context so professionalism to them means having your personal life as a secret. Let’s just remember the bad old days when you couldn’t even admit to having a child if you had a job.”

Following the work-life soup we’ve all found ourselves in recently, there’s no denying that we have actual lives outside the old monolith of the drab-suited office. But with the trialling of the four-day week, the WFH agenda and now this, the status quo looks to be crumbling in more ways than one.

