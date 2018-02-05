Linguistic divide poses problem to Korea Olympic hockey team

GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — North and South Korea face a widening linguistic divide after 70 years of division, and that is a challenge for the rivals' first-ever joint Olympic team as it prepares for the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

The Canadian coach of the joint women's hockey team said Monday her squad has made a three-page dictionary that translates key hockey terms from English into South Korean and then into North Korean for better communication among the players and herself.

"In North Korean, there are no English words so everything is totally different. So we actually made like a dictionary, English to Korean to North Korean. So we can communicate and hopefully learn how to speak each other's languages," Sarah Murray told reporters following her team's first practice after arriving at the Gangneung athletes' village earlier Monday.

Murray's Team Korea was formed only 11 days ago as a result of the Koreas' abrupt decision to co-operate in the Olympics, which start Friday.

South Korea has incorporated many English words and phrases into its language, while North Korea has eliminated words with foreign origins and created homegrown substitutes, which many South Koreans feel sound funny. Experts say about a third of the everyday words used in the two countries are different.

Still, Koreans from the two countries are generally able to understand each other because most words and the grammar remain the same, but the gap is wider with specialized medical, sports and other technical terms.

According to Murray's dictionary, South Korean players use the English loan word "pass," but their North Korean teammates say "yeol lak" or "communication." South Koreans call a "winger" a "wing," but North Koreans say "nahl gay soo" or "wing player." South Koreans say "block shot" while North Koreans say "buhduh make," or "stretching to block."