Lingo Media Reports Q4 2020 & Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
TORONTO, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Lingo Media Corporation (TSXV: LM) (OTCQB: LMDCF) (FSE: LIMA) ("Lingo Media" or the "Company"), an EdTech company that is 'Changing the way the world learns languages' through innovative online and print-based technologies and solutions, announces its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. All figures are reported in Canadian Dollars and are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards unless otherwise noted.
Operational Highlights - 2020
Online English Language Learning:
Print-Based English Language Learning:
Financial Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2020
Year Ended December 31st
2020
2019
Revenue
$
2,102,054
$
1,956,222
Operating and development expenses
669,979
1,406,071
Bad debt expense (recovery)
32,386
(85,491)
Income before amortization,
1,399,689
635,642
Share-based payments and depreciation
54,336
195,454
Finance charges, taxes and foreign exchange
234,974
277,622
Net profit
1,110,379
162,566
Total comprehensive income
1,077,609
113,817
Earning per share (basic)
$
0.03
$
0.00
Earning per share (fully diluted)
$
0.02
$
0.00
Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 totalled $2,102,054 as compared to $1,956,222 in 2019
Operating and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 totalled $669,979 compared to $1,406,071 in 2019. In 2020, the Company received an Ontario Interactive Digital Media Tax Credit ("OIDMTC") of $904,940 which was recorded as reduction of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses.
Net profit for the year ended December 31, 2020 totalled $1,110,379 or $0.03 earnings per share (basic) based on 35.5 million shares and $0.03 earnings per share (fully diluted) based on 39.5 million shares as compared to a net profit of 162,566 for 2019 or $0.00 earnings per share (basic) based on 35.5 million shares and $0.00 earnings per share (fully diluted) based on 39.1 million shares.
Income before amortization, share-based payments, depreciation, finance charges and taxes was $1,399,689 compared to $635,642 in 2019.
Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020
Fourth Quarter Ended December 31st
2020
2019
Revenue
$
958,766
$
831,508
Operating and development expenses
294,644
485,186
Bad debt expense (recovery)
-
(85,491)
Income before amortization,
664,122
431,814
Share-based payments, depreciation, finance
(43,505)
43,194
Finance charges, taxes and foreign exchange
98,051
71,025
Net profit
609,576
338,619
Total comprehensive income
521,450
345,093
Earnings per share (basic)
$
0.02
$
0.01
Earning per share (fully diluted)
$
0.01
$
0.01
Revenue for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 totalled $958,766 compared to $831,508 for the same period in 2019.
Operating and development expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 totalled $294,644 as compared to $485,186 in 2019.
Net profit for the quarter was $609,576 or $0.02 earnings per share (basic) based on 35.5 million shares and $0.01 earnings per share (fully diluted) based on 39.5 million shares as compared to $338,619 for the same period for 2019 or $0.01 earnings per share (basic) based on 35.5 million shares and $0.01 earnings per share (fully diluted) based on 39.1 million shares.
Income before amortization, share-based payments, depreciation, finance charges and taxes was $664,122 compared to $431,814 in 2019.
"We expanded our sales and marketing team in 2020. These EdTech industry veterans helped identify new opportunities and market channels and enhanced our engagement with our existing distributors." said Gali Bar-Ziv, President & CEO of Lingo Media. "We are very encouraged with the increased adoption of remote and online learning and expect this trend to positively impact our 20201 results and beyond."
The audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Management Discussion & Analysis are available at www.sedar.com.
About Lingo Media (TSX-V: LM; OTCQB: LMDCF)
Lingo Media is a global EdTech company that is 'Changing the way the world learns language', developing and marketing products for learners of English through various life stages, from classroom to boardroom. By integrating education and technology, the company empowers English language educators to easily transition from traditional teaching methods to digital learning.
Lingo Media provides both online and print-based solutions through two distinct business units: ELL Technologies and Lingo Learning. ELL Technologies provides online training and assessment for language learning, while Lingo Learning is a print-based publisher of English language learning programs in China.
Lingo Media has formed successful relationships with key government and industry organizations internationally, with a particularly strong presence in Latin America and China and the US and continues to both extend its global reach and expand its product offerings.
