Lingo Media Reports Q4 2020 & Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

·7 min read

TORONTO, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Lingo Media Corporation (TSXV: LM) (OTCQB: LMDCF) (FSE: LIMA) ("Lingo Media" or the "Company"), an EdTech company that is 'Changing the way the world learns languages' through innovative online and print-based technologies and solutions, announces its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. All figures are reported in Canadian Dollars and are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards unless otherwise noted.

Operational Highlights - 2020

  • Online English Language Learning:

  • Print-Based English Language Learning:

Financial Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Year Ended December 31st

2020

2019

Revenue

$

2,102,054

$

1,956,222

Operating and development expenses


669,979


1,406,071

Bad debt expense (recovery)


32,386


(85,491)

Income before amortization,
share-based payments, depreciation, finance
charges and taxes


1,399,689


635,642

Share-based payments and depreciation


54,336


195,454

Finance charges, taxes and foreign exchange


234,974


277,622

Net profit


1,110,379


162,566

Total comprehensive income


1,077,609


113,817

Earning per share (basic)

$

0.03

$

0.00

Earning per share (fully diluted)

$

0.02

$

0.00

  • Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 totalled $2,102,054 as compared to $1,956,222 in 2019

  • Operating and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 totalled $669,979 compared to $1,406,071 in 2019. In 2020, the Company received an Ontario Interactive Digital Media Tax Credit ("OIDMTC") of $904,940 which was recorded as reduction of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses.

  • Net profit for the year ended December 31, 2020 totalled $1,110,379 or $0.03 earnings per share (basic) based on 35.5 million shares and $0.03 earnings per share (fully diluted) based on 39.5 million shares as compared to a net profit of 162,566 for 2019 or $0.00 earnings per share (basic) based on 35.5 million shares and $0.00 earnings per share (fully diluted) based on 39.1 million shares.

  • Income before amortization, share-based payments, depreciation, finance charges and taxes was $1,399,689 compared to $635,642 in 2019.

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Fourth Quarter Ended December 31st

2020

2019

Revenue

$

958,766

$

831,508

Operating and development expenses


294,644


485,186

Bad debt expense (recovery)


-


(85,491)

Income before amortization,
share-based payments, depreciation, finance
charges and taxes


664,122


431,814

Share-based payments, depreciation, finance
charges, taxes and foreign exchange
depreciation


(43,505)


43,194

Finance charges, taxes and foreign exchange


98,051


71,025

Net profit


609,576


338,619

Total comprehensive income


521,450


345,093

Earnings per share (basic)

$

0.02

$

0.01

Earning per share (fully diluted)

$

0.01

$

0.01

  • Revenue for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 totalled $958,766 compared to $831,508 for the same period in 2019.

  • Operating and development expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 totalled $294,644 as compared to $485,186 in 2019.

  • Net profit for the quarter was $609,576 or $0.02 earnings per share (basic) based on 35.5 million shares and $0.01 earnings per share (fully diluted) based on 39.5 million shares as compared to $338,619 for the same period for 2019 or $0.01 earnings per share (basic) based on 35.5 million shares and $0.01 earnings per share (fully diluted) based on 39.1 million shares.

  • Income before amortization, share-based payments, depreciation, finance charges and taxes was $664,122 compared to $431,814 in 2019.

"We expanded our sales and marketing team in 2020. These EdTech industry veterans helped identify new opportunities and market channels and enhanced our engagement with our existing distributors." said Gali Bar-Ziv, President & CEO of Lingo Media. "We are very encouraged with the increased adoption of remote and online learning and expect this trend to positively impact our 20201 results and beyond."

The audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Management Discussion & Analysis are available at www.sedar.com.

About Lingo Media (TSX-V: LM; OTCQB: LMDCF)

Lingo Media is a global EdTech company that is 'Changing the way the world learns language', developing and marketing products for learners of English through various life stages, from classroom to boardroom. By integrating education and technology, the company empowers English language educators to easily transition from traditional teaching methods to digital learning.

Lingo Media provides both online and print-based solutions through two distinct business units: ELL Technologies and Lingo Learning. ELL Technologies provides online training and assessment for language learning, while Lingo Learning is a print-based publisher of English language learning programs in China.

Lingo Media has formed successful relationships with key government and industry organizations internationally, with a particularly strong presence in Latin America and China and the US and continues to both extend its global reach and expand its product offerings.

Follow Lingo Media On:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LingoMedia
Twitter: @LingoMediaCorp
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/lingomedialm
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lingo-media-corporation
RSS: http://feeds.feedburner.com/LingoMedia

Portions of this press release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws. These statements are made in reliance upon Sections 21E and 27A of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results, performance,
or expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual
results may vary materially from management's expectations and projections and thus readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Lingo Media has tried to
identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "may," "should," "expect," "hope," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions. Lingo
Media's expectations, among other things, are dependent upon general economic conditions, the continued and growth in demand for its products, retention of its key management and
operating personnel, its need for and availability of additional capital as well as other uncontrollable or unknown factors. No assurance can be given that the actual results will be
consistent with the forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by US Federal securities laws, Lingo Media undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason. Certain factors that can affect the Company's ability to
achieve projected results are described in the Company's filings with the Canadian and United States securities regulators available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.


NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE)
ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

SOURCE Lingo Media Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/30/c5752.html

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors completely fall apart versus Nuggets as play-in hopes fade

    Toronto's bench once again dropped the ball as the Nuggets ran away with it in the fourth quarter en route to a ten-point win over the Raptors.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Round 1 instant grades

    Here are knee-jerk reactions to Night 1 of the NFL draft. Feel free to hold it against us years from now.

  • Matthews scores again as Maple Leafs down Canucks

    Matthews scored his NHL-leading 36th goal of the season Thursday as the North Division-topping Maple Leafs defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 for their fourth straight win.

  • Report: Aaron Rodgers tells Packers he doesn't want to play in Green Bay anymore

    Will Aaron Rodgers play somewhere besides Green Bay next season?

  • Kevin Porter Jr. drops 50 on the Bucks one day after $50K strip club fine

    The 50-point outburst came one day after the league fined him $50,000 for attending a Miami strip club.

  • Tillsonburg golf course charged for reopening during stay-at-home order

    As a corporation charged under the act, it faces a fine of up to $10-million if convicted.

  • Brewers place Corbin Burnes on IL, decline to say why

    One of the hottest pitchers in MLB just got sidelined.

  • Canadian Rory MacDonald wins PFL debut with first-round submission

    Rory MacDonald's PFL debut was a long time coming, but it may have been worth the wait.

  • Alabama ties 2004 Miami for most first-round picks in single NFL draft

    The Crimson Tide have 10 first-rounders in the last two years.

  • Report: Tim Tebow worked out for Jaguars, trying for comeback as TE

    Tim Tebow is back. Again. Some more.

  • Why Nikola Jokic is the MVP

    In a season in which no one has been themselves, the Nuggets have remained the Nuggets, which is why Jokic is the MVP.

  • Kyle Lowry on 600th game with Raptors, conversation with OG after rookie season

    Point guard Kyle Lowry discusses playing his 600th game as a Toronto Raptor and the Philadelphia Eagles' first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft.

  • Freddie Gillespie on new contract, viral Miley Cyrus video

    Toronto Raptors forward Freddie Gillespie discusses his emotions after signing a two-year contract, and the response he received from a viral video that showed him dancing and singing to Miley Cyrus’ ‘Party in the U.S.A.’

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Monica McNutt's authentic demeanor is a catalyst behind her quick ascent as a sports analyst

    Speaking with Yahoo Sports, McNutt named her personal role models, discussed the saturation in the sports industry and offered up high praise for passionate Knicks fans.

  • Posted Up - Chris Haynes’ NBA MVP Watch: Rising Sun?

    Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes updates his latest list of top contenders for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award, with a top point guard making his debut this season.

  • 2021 NFL Draft First Round Recap

    Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and… Trey Lance? The trio of Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde recorded the late-night instant draft recap you have been waiting for. The guys also break down Urban Meyer’s first draft haul…will he add Tim Tebow to the squad as well? And whatever you do, stick around for Pat’s hysterical rant on awful Kentucky Derby names from the past…we promise you won’t regret it.

  • Betting millions on QBs who can turn clubs around on a dime

    Last season wasn’t just the strangest in the 100 years of pro football, it was also the highest-scoring by almost any measure — average score, total points and especially passing touchdowns. And because the NFL is a copycat league, you didn’t have to be a general manager, scout or even Mel Kiper Jr. to make an educated guess about how Day 1 of the draft would unfold. On the one hand, some of the strangeness was gone. Commissioner Roger Goodell was on stage in Cleveland along with a dozen top prospects and smaller-than-usual, but just-as-frenzied-as-ever crowd of draftniks. On the other, the selections made clear that tossing the pigskin around the NFL is in like never before. Quarterbacks occupied the top three slots — Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence to Jacksonville; BYU’s Zach Wilson to the New York Jets, and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance to San Francisco — and five of the first 15. Receivers filled the next three and totalled five among the 32 picks. Most every selection after that — weighted toward cornerbacks, edge rushers and left tackles, who protect the QB’s blind side — was designed solely to make life harder or easier for those first two groups to play pitch and catch. There’s increasingly scant rewards for rushing the football compared to throwing it these days. That’s why only two running backs and one guard made the cut in the first round. The NFL and its draft have been heading in this direction for nearly two decades. Rule changes made it easier for high-flying offences to operate, while wisely cutting down on the brain-rattling hits that made the game hard to watch without wincing. Why build a team patiently when a great quarterback can turn a franchise around on a dime? We saw 43-year-old Tom Brady turn the trick in Tampa last season, and 24-year-old Josh Allen nearly do it in Buffalo. Small wonder the clubs’ brain trusts are more willing than ever to risks millions in search of the next one. Some draftniks were skeptical whether Wilson, who grew up in Utah, could be that guy, especially under the withering glare of Jets fans and New York’s quick-tempered media. They quickly learned one thing Wilson doesn’t lack is confidence. “When a team isn’t doing super well and you can go in there and actually be a key piece to actually flip that organization around, I think that’s so special,” he said. But that wasn’t even the gutsiest move of Thursday night. That belonged to the last quarterback taken — Alabama’s Mac Jones, at No. 15 by New England — who promptly took to Twitter to hype his own draft trading card. “Can’t imagine a better place to be than #PatsNation,” Jones tweeted, a move sure to endear him to grumpy Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Speaking of Alabama, the Crimson Tide tied the record of six first rounders, set by the Miami Hurricanes’ in 2004. In this case, all but one of the six were offensive players. Alabama’s conference, the SEC, had an additional six players chosen, and they lined up mostly on the attacking side of the ball, too. The conference that once served as a kind of Amazon fulfilmentcentre for fearsome defenders, bruising running backs and 10-3 final scores, is now, like the NFL, squarely in favour of lighting up the scoreboard. Toward that end, LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase was drafted with the fifth pick by Cincinnati, where he’ll be reunited with his former Tiger teammate, quarterback Joe Burrow; and Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle was taken at No. 6 by Miami, where he’ll, too, get to sing the Crimson Tide fight song with his college quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. As if the position needed any more attention, the hottest rumour hanging over the draft was whether Aaron Rodgers, one of the best quarterbacks in the game, will have anything more to do with his employers of the last 15 years, the Green Bay Packers. Last year, the club used its late first-round pick on Utah State QB Jordan Love, a move that reportedly upset Rodgers. “I’m not going to speak for Aaron, but I think obviously we have a really good team and I do think he’ll play for us again,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said, after the Packers’ first-round selection of Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes this time around. “Like I said, we’re going to work toward that and we’ve been working toward that on a number of different fronts. The value that he adds to our football team is really immeasurable, you know what I mean?” Trust us, we get it. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Jim Litke, The Associated Press

  • Bill Belichick just took a huge step away from the Tom Brady era. Now Mac Jones has to live up to the ghost of the GOAT

    The union between Jones and the Patriots materialized at the perfect intersection of need, familiarity and skill set, not to mention a dire moment in time.

  • NFL Draft Round 1: Trey Lance, Justin Fields & Mac Jones surprises highlight otherwise chalky night

    Liz Loza, Matt Harmon & Dalton Del Don recap the good, the bad and the ugly from night one of the 2021 NFL Draft.