Lingmerth leads Quicken Loans National after first-round 65

POTOMAC, Md. (AP) -- David Lingmerth is one of a few players in the Quicken Loans National field with any experience to draw on at TPC Potomac - and it's the best kind of experience.

Lingmerth won a Web.com Tour event on the tight, tricky layout near Washington in 2012. On Thursday, the Swede once again relied on his accuracy off the tee to shoot a 5-under 65 and take the first-round lead.

TPC Potomac is hosting the Quicken Loans National for the first time and has been extensively redesigned since it last welcomed the PGA Tour in 2006.

Troy Merritt, the winner two years ago at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, was a stroke back along with Marc Leishman, Johnson Wagner, Sung Kang, Nick Taylor and Daniel Summerhays.