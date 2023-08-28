Lingering instability in B.C. leads to a continued thunderstorm risk

Heat, wildfires and poor air quality have been regular staples in B.C. this summer, with many communities having to evacuate and/or take shelter.

Now, there's going to be a rare weather occurrence for parts of British Columbia's coast on Monday night: Nocturnal thunderstorm threat. A risk for storms will reappear on Tuesday amid instability and an upper trough in the province.

Tuesday

Areas: British Columbia

Timing: Tuesday

Weather: An upper trough will continue to impact B.C. on Tuesday, bringing the risk of showers and thunderstorms to the province. Heavy rain will be the biggest threat within thunderstorms but there is also the chance for some small hail, as well.

As thunderstorms are expected, there is concern that lightning can spark new wildfires as the ground is still quite dry in the province.

Wednesday

Areas: British Columbia

Timing: Wednesday

Weather: As the upper trough shifts east, rain will continue on Wednesday but the risk of thunderstorms will shift east to the Prairies.

The rain that started Monday will continue into Wednesday. Approximately 20-30 mm of rain is possible. The rain will help tremendously with the wildfire fighting efforts across the province, but won't completely alleviate the concerns. However, it will help to clear the air.

Temperatures will become much cooler as the system works its way through the Interior by the middle of the week. Temperatures will go from feeling like 30 to around 20.

