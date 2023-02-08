Lingerie Market to Hit USD 73.57 Bn by 2029 Competitive Landscape, New Market Opportunities, Pricing Analysis, Return on Investments, Trends | Regional Analysis

MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED

Lingerie Market size was valued at USD 40.34 Bn. in 2021 and the total Lingerie revenue is expected to grow by 7.8% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 73.57 Bn.

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research is a leading Consumer Goods and Services research firm that has delivered a detailed analysis of the “ Lingerie Market ”. The report includes business insights, segment analysis, pricing analysis, and competitive benchmarking. The research expects the Lingerie market to grow from USD 40.34 Bn in 2021 to USD 73.57 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.8 percent during the forecast period (2022 to 2029).



Lingerie Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report includes a detailed analysis of the Lingerie Market by local, regional, and global presence along with the market size and estimations during the forecast period. Thorough analysis was conducted for a better understanding of Lingerie Market penetration , competitive structure, pricing, and demand analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/19678

A competitive analysis is conducted based on the product offered, range of products, variety of products, pricing, profit made, and the presence of the product in the market. Major Key players in the market are included in the report based on the revenue generated, financial conditions, social media presence, and recent developments in the Lingerie market. Value chain analysis is conducted to give maximum efficiency while cost cutting. Reports also provide a better understanding of regional dominance and reasons which include economic conditions.

SWOT and PESTLE analysis tools were used for a better understanding of strengths, weaknesses, and new opportunities in the market. The bottom-up approach was used for Lingerie Market estimation, which was validated by segments. Data was collected using primary and secondary methods to ensure the reliability of the inferences. Thus the report acts as a guide to the investors, dealers, and stakeholders to make decisions for the Lingerie market growth.

Story continues

Lingerie Market Overview

Lingerie is a women’s clothing that particularly includes undergarments, sleepwear, and lightweight robes. Lingerie is made up of lightweight, smooth, sheer or ornamental material like silk, satin, chiffon, or lace. These textiles are created from natural fibers such as silk or cotton . Growing demand of women for goods such as shapewear to maintain a favourable appearance is expected to drive the Lingerie Market growth.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/19678

Lingerie Market Dynamics

The increasing number of working women, rising women’s educational awareness, and substantial engagement of women in the business sector in emerging economies is expected to influence the Lingerie market growth. Improvement in lifestyles is expected to drive market growth. Increased exposure to social events and growing consumer preferences for fashionable apparel products influence lingerie sales and are primary drivers of the market growth. An increase in the use of social media is accelerating the changes in consumer preference for lingerie items. Companies are introducing innovative lingerie items as per changing fashion trends and consumer demand, which drive the Lingerie market growth.

The prevalence of the unorganized sector, especially local suppliers significantly restricts the sales of the leading players, which restraints the Lingerie market growth. High cost of Lingerie is expected to restrain market growth.

Lingerie Market Regional Insight

Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in the Lingerie market and dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. The end users in the region are the primary driver for the regional Lingerie Market growth. Changing consumer preferences for fashionable, clothing products, and rising income among consumers is expected to drive the Asia Pacific Lingerie market growth. China is an exceptional development prospect and has accounted for 38 percent of the fashion industry in the region. China supplies Lingerie to the US, UK, and Germany.

Market Size in 2021 USD 40.34 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 73.57 Bn CAGR 7.8 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 272 No. of Tables 112 No. of Charts and Figures 108 Segment Covered Product, Material, Price, and Distribution Channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/19678

Lingerie Market Segmentation

By Product:

Bra

Knickers and Panties

Loungewear

Shapewear

Other



By Material:

Cotton

Satin/Synthetic Silk

Woolen

Polyester

Velvet

Others

By Price:

Low

Medium

High



By Distribution Channel:

Offline Supermarket/Hypermarket Speciality Stores Multi Brands Stores

Online



E-commerce



Company-owned Websites



Lingerie Market Key Competitors Include:

Hanesbrands Inc (US)

Fruit of the Loom (US)

Jockey International (US)

Lise Charmel (US)

Venies (US)

Victoria’s Secret (US)

Gap, Inc. (US)

Bare Nessities (US)

Calvin Klein (US)

Triumph International (Germany)

Nubian Skin (UK)

Calida (Switzerland)

Hunkemoller (Netherlands)

Wacoal Holdings (Japan)

Uniqlo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Aimer Group (China)

Mani Form (China)

Embry Form (China)

Ordifen (China)

Oleno International Company Ltd. (China)

Cosmo-lady (China)

Essentie (HongKong)

Hoplun Group (Hong Kong)

Hop Lun Limited (Hong Kong)

MAS Holdings (Shri Lanka)



Key questions answered in the Lingerie Market are:

What is Lingerie?

What is the forecast period for the Lingerie Market?

What are the segments covered in the Lingerie Market?

What is the expected revenue of the Lingerie Market in 2029?

What is the current growth rate of the Lingerie Market?

Who are the key players in the Lingerie Market?

What are the factors affecting growth in the Lingerie Market?

What are the factors influencing the Lingerie Market growth?

Who held the largest market share in Lingerie Market?



Purchase Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/checkout/?method=PayPal&reportId=19678&type=Single%20User

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Material, Price, and Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape – Top Key companies and Other Prominent companies

Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods and Services research firm, has also published the following reports:

Maternity Wear Market : The total market size was USD 18.3 Bn in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3 percent & is expected to reach USD 24.57 Bn by 2027. Rising expenditure by new mothers-to-be on their first pregnancy picture shoots, as well as rising purchasing power among women, drives the market growth.

Luxury Fashion Market : The total market size was valued at USD 253.11 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow to USD 332.98 Bn in 2029 and the market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0 percent during the forecast period. Social media Promotions and celebrity Endorsements are driving the market growth.

Mesh Fabric Market : The total market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.45 percent during the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 5598.19 Mn by 2027. The use of lightweight bulletproof vests in the defense and security sector is driving market growth.

Linen Fabric Market : The total market size was valued at 928.82 KMT in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3 percent over the forecast period. Excessive comfort provided by linen garments because of their ability to swiftly absorb and remove perspiration drives the market growth.

Bra Market : The total market size was worth USD 42.83 Bn in 2021 and total revenue is expected to grow at a rate of 7.6 percent CAGR from 2022 to 2029, reaching almost USD 76.96 Bn in 2029. An increase in the number of sports enthusiasts and athletes drives the market growth.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

CONTACT: Contact Maximize Market Research: 3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2 Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India sales@maximizemarketresearch.com +91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656



