Lingerie Brand Kat The Label Opens First Ever Pop-Up in Los Angeles

    Lingerie Brand Kat The Label Opens First Ever Pop-Up in Los Angeles

    Lingerie Brand Kat The Label Opens First Ever Pop-Up in Los Angeles

    Kat The Label
    Lingerie Brand Kat The Label Opens First Ever Pop-Up in Los Angeles

    Kat The Label
    Lingerie Brand Kat The Label Opens First Ever Pop-Up in Los Angeles

    Kat The Label
    Lingerie Brand Kat The Label Opens First Ever Pop-Up in Los Angeles

    Kat The Label
Collette Grimes
·1 min read

Cult classic Australian lingerie brand Kat The Label is making its way to Los Angeles in honor of its first ever pop-up launch, located in the iconic 7964 Melorse Ave.

Open today until March 12, the celebrity-loved brand, worn by the likes of certified cool girl Alana Hadid, is filling the landmark space with its curve-hugging bustiers, romantic slips and sultry g-strings. Intimate offerings from Kat The Label arrive in an inclusive range of sizes as underwear is available in XS -- 2X, while its bras follow the same system with the smallest size fitting a 30 A -- AA to 32 B cup, whereas the largest option is best suited for those who wear a 34F, 36E -- F and 38DD.

The statement-making silhouettes will be exhibited in all of their empowering glory, hung from the location's floor to ceiling. Lingerie is accompanied by a floral bar as the brand is also gifting free flowers for the first 30 purchases daily, creating a flirtatious and feminine oasis.

Discover Kat The Label's designs in the gallery above. The 7964 Melrose Ave location will be open until Sunday, March 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. PST daily.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kat The Label (@kat_thelabel)

