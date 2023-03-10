Lingerie Brand Kat The Label Opens First Ever Pop-Up in Los Angeles

Cult classic Australian lingerie brand Kat The Label is making its way to Los Angeles in honor of its first ever pop-up launch, located in the iconic 7964 Melorse Ave.

Open today until March 12, the celebrity-loved brand, worn by the likes of certified cool girl Alana Hadid, is filling the landmark space with its curve-hugging bustiers, romantic slips and sultry g-strings. Intimate offerings from Kat The Label arrive in an inclusive range of sizes as underwear is available in XS -- 2X, while its bras follow the same system with the smallest size fitting a 30 A -- AA to 32 B cup, whereas the largest option is best suited for those who wear a 34F, 36E -- F and 38DD.

The statement-making silhouettes will be exhibited in all of their empowering glory, hung from the location's floor to ceiling. Lingerie is accompanied by a floral bar as the brand is also gifting free flowers for the first 30 purchases daily, creating a flirtatious and feminine oasis.

Discover Kat The Label's designs in the gallery above. The 7964 Melrose Ave location will be open until Sunday, March 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. PST daily.