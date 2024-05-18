Reds exit All-Island Cup after Linfield progress

Fi Morgan scored twice in Cliftonville Ladies' 3-1 win over Cork City [Pacemaker]

Cliftonville Ladies exited the All-Island Cup at the group stage on Saturday despite a 3-1 win over Cork City Women at Turner's Cross.

Colleen Kennedy O'Connell opened the scoring for the hosts in the first half but a quickfire double from Fi Morgan put the visitors in front before Caitlin McGuinness extended the lead.

That victory kept the Reds in contention to qualify for the knockout stages but Shelbourne's subsequent 2-1 success over Wexford ensured that both those teams made the quarter-finals.

Cliftonville failed to advance by virtue of their head-to-head record against Wexford.

Eve Reilly scored a hat-trick as Linfield remain unbeaten in the All-Island Cup [Pacemaker]

On Friday night, striker Eve Reilly scored a second-half hat-trick as Linfield defeated Lisburn 6-0 to reach the last eight of the competition by qualifying from Group A.

After a goalless first half at Midgley Park, Reilly headed home Keri Halliday's corner and netted a penalty to put the hosts in control.

The former Lisburn Rangers striker completed her treble with a left-footed finish for the perfect hat-trick.

Substitute Bernie Ferreira added a fourth before Eva Miles scored with her first touch after coming on.

Northern Ireland international Halliday completed the rout late on.

Friday's result means Lisburn exit the competition after three defeats.