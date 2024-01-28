Linfield 1-2 Dungannon Swifts: 'Our performance was sub-par', says Blues boss David Healy

Linfield boss David Healy labelled his side's performance as "sub-par" as they lost 2-1 to Dungannon Swifts at Windsor Park on Saturday.

Matthew Clarke gave the Blues the lead before Kyle McClean saw his penalty saved by Declan Dunne.

Goals from Gael Bigirimana and Dean Curry then sealed a comeback win for the Swifts.

"It was a disappointing result, credit to Dungannon, they looked hungrier than us," Healy said.

"We had enough chances in the game when we did take the lead to go on and win it and it has been a while since we have taken the lead and lost here [Windsor Park]" he continued.

"We had a good chat with the players in the dressing room to make sure that we are trying to do more."

The loss meant that Linfield are now just one point ahead of Larne at the top of the Irish Premiership table, after the Invermen beat Newry City on Friday night.

Healy refused to blame McClean's penalty miss for the loss and instead pointed to a poor team display from the Blues.

"It is disappointing, Kyle has been on such a good run of form, but it [the loss] was not on Kyle.

"He has been excellent, but our overall performance was frustrating and I think individually and collectively we fell short out there."

With the end of the January transfer window fast approaching Healy admitted that the league leaders are still aiming to bring in more players after the capture of Ethan McGee from the Swifts earlier in the month.

"There are one or two things that could possibly happen, but it has to be right for Linfield and the club we are trying to attract players from," admitted Healy.

"It certainly looked like we could have done with one or two fresh faces out there and we will look at that, but there is no guarantee."

'We were brave'

Dungannon boss Rodney McAree was delighted that his side provided a response from Tuesday night's dismal 5-2 defeat against Portadown in the Mid-Ulster Cup final.

Birgrimana's near-post finish and Curry's towering header helped the Swifts to their first ever league victory against Linfield at Windsor Park, which McAree believed was thoroughly deserved.

"I'm delighted, it is the most difficult place to come to and win in the league," he said.

"We always want to challenge ourselves and do things people don't expect. We have played Linfield a few times this season and have been competitive, losing out by the odd goal in all of them.

"We tried something different, we set ourselves up slightly differently and you have to give the players great credit, they carried out their instructions to a man," explained McAree.

"We were more composed on the ball and more organised. We played a good brand of football and we were brave.

"The players were fantastic and they deserve the three points."