The Lineup: Pastrnak vs. Draisaitl, Tavares' return, red-hot Isles and more in the week of Nov. 4

The Lineup is a new weekly series by Sporting News to bring you everything you need to know about the upcoming week in the NHL.​

The sun is going down earlier. Temperatures have begun to drop to the cooler digits and snow can be seen on the ground across North America. While Old Man Winter has begun to make his presence felt, the action inside hockey rinks is burning up.

In New York, the Islanders are obliterating the competition and have won nine — NINE! — straight, while winners of six of their last seven, the Dallas Stars, may have finally turned the corner. But has anyone seen San Jose? The Sharks have been snared, have lost five straight and are at the bottom of the West. Yep, they're even below Minnesota.

And in the scoring race, can David Pastrnak continue his hot play or will Leon Draisaitl pass the Boston Bruins forward?

So, what exactly does the Week of Nov. 4 hold? Here's everything to get you set for the next seven days in the NHL.

Game of the week (x2)

Lightning vs. Sabres in Stockholm, Sweden

Date: Friday, Nov. 8

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Channel/Stream: NBCSN (U.S.), SN1 (Canada)

Date: Saturday, Nov. 9

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel/Stream: NHL Network/MSG-B/SUN (U.S.), SN1 (Canada)

It's the Global Series! The Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres head across the Atlantic to Sweden for a two-game set in Stockholm. Buffalo will make its second trip across the pond; they defeated Anaheim in Finland and Los Angeles in Germany back in 2011. Tampa Bay lost back-to-back games to the Rangers in 2008 in the Czech Republic.

The games mark a homecoming for a few Swedes, including Victor Hedman — who is still on IR but is going to do "everything in my power" to play, per The Athletic's Joe Smith. Among the four Swedish nationals on Buffalo is 19-year-old Rasmus Dahlin, who won silver at World Juniors in 2018 for Tre kronor.

Aside from the fanfare, four big points are at stake as Buffalo looks to avoid extending its losing streak and Tampa needs to finally right the ship.

New York State of Mind

Who had the Islanders entering the week on a nine-game win streak? Probably no one, but here we are. Barry Trotz continues to prove he's a mad scientist — and let's be honest, a pure genius — by finding the right combinations and getting the most out of his players.

This week the Islanders face off against the Ottawa Senators (Tuesday), Pittsburgh Penguins (Thursday) and Florida Panthers (Saturday). They should easily get to 10 consecutive wins as they beat the Senators last week and Ottawa plays Monday night against the Rangers. Pittsburgh will be a tough matchup and the Penguins will have revenge on their minds as it's the first meeting since the Isles swept the Pens out of the playoffs.

Milestone watch

The next appearance between the pipes for Minnesota's Devan Dubnyk will be the 500th of his career. Selected 14th overall by the Oilers in 2004, Dubnyk didn't solidify his role as a No.1 netminder until a trade to the Wild in January 2015. He suited up for his fifth NHL team and went on a tear, starting 38 straight games and posting a 27-9-2 record with a 1.78 goals-against average, .936 save percentage and five shutouts.

We're still waiting for Steven Stamkos to net goal No. 400. The Lightning star did not score in his last three games and is still two markers off the milestone.

On Tuesday, when Zdeno Chara steps onto the ice for his first shift against the Canadiens — as long as he skates Monday when the Penguins visit Boston — "Big Zee" will join the 1500-game club. Only 20 players, five who are defensemen, belong to this elusive group. With the milestone, he will also pass Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Modano, who played in 1,499 games.

The Florida Panthers have three games this week and head coach Joel Quenneville is only three wins away from becoming the second coach in NHL history to reach 900 wins. The legendary Scotty Bowman (1,244) is the only other coach to reach the mark.

Patrick Marleau needs just four goals to bypass Bruins legend Johnny Bucyk for 27th on the all-time goals list. Considering the Sharks play the Blackhawks, who Marleau torched for two goals in his first game back with San Jose, he should be able to move up the list.

J.T. is back?

It looks like John Tavares will be back in blue and white this week for at least one of the Maple Leafs' four games. He told reporters on Saturday that he is hoping to return Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings. The Leafs captain has been out since breaking his finger Oct. 16 against the Washington Capitals — before he scored a goal in the 4-3 loss. Toronto is 3-2-2 in the seven games Tavares missed.

Trophy watch

Can Pastrnak continue his torrid pace? He's posting 2.08 points-per-game and leads the NHL in points (27) and tied for first in goals with Draisaitl (13). He'll be facing four teams this week that he's posted a combined 59 points (28 goals, 31 assists) against in 54 career games. Draisaitl also has four games this week to try and keep pace, including a matchup against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday — the only team he has pocketed double-digit goals (11) against.