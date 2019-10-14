The Lineup: Edmonton Oilers test top-notch start against Philadelphia Flyers in week of Oct. 14

The Lineup is a new weekly series by Sporting News to bring you everything you need to know about the upcoming week in the NHL.

Edmonton, Carolina, Buffalo and Anaheim — the four teams that stand atop the league entering the third week of regular-season action. Everyone thought this would happen, right?

The Oilers and Hurricanes quickly rose to the top with historic starts, and the Sabres aren't far behind after securing points in each of their first five games. There's no need to panic if your team stumbled through the first two weeks, though. It's still early, but with over 50 games coming up in Week 3, things could start to change quickly.

MORE: Carolina off to best start in franchise history

Game of the Week

Wednesday, Oct. 16 — Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton will return home for a game against the Flyers on Wednesday, who will be coming off a game against the Calgary Flames the night before. So far, the Flyers have relied heavily on 21-year-old goaltender Carter Hart, who earned his first career shutout against the Devils last week. But how will head coach Alain Vigneault manage Hart and backup goalie Brian Elliot on the short trip to Alberta?

Wow, Carter Hart.



Just wow.pic.twitter.com/FiSTy168Pe



— Sporting News Canada (@sportingnewsca) October 10, 2019

Philadelphia will show their true mettle against forces of nature Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid in a benchmark test, whether Hart or Elliot plays between the pipes at Rogers Place.

Milestone watch

Tuukka Rask reaches 500 games played with just two more appearances in net for the Bruins this upcoming week. Rask already holds Boston's franchise record for most games played by a goalie.

Steven Stamkos is four goals away from 400 in his career. The Lightning play three games in the upcoming week — plenty of opportunities for No. 91 to reach his mark.

Patrice Bergeron needs just five more assists to reach 500 in his 16th NHL season.

Both Mike Smith and Brian Elliott still need two shutouts for 40 total in their careers. Neither netminder has established themselves as starts on new teams this fall, though, making it unlikely — but not impossible — they put together two more shutdown efforts in the next week.

In his next appearance, Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist will tie Gump Worsley (860) for 11th on NHL’s all-time games played list among netminders.

Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice needs just one more win to join the 700-win club among coaches.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl both remain tied with Jari Kurri (7) for the most overtime goals in Oilers' franchise history.

The Rocket Richard race is on, and James Neal (7), Auston Matthews (6) and Anthony Mantha (6) could be the first skaters to score 10 goals this season if they maintain their current scoring pace.

Few unbeaten teams remain

Four teams remain unbeaten in regulation: the Oilers, Buffalo Sabres, Colorado Avalanche and Philadelphia Flyers. The Sabres lost their Oct. 7 game against the Blue Jackets in overtime. Edmonton has played the most games of the remaining undefeated teams, while the Flyers only played their third game of the season Saturday.

OILERS: McDavid, Draisaitl's chemistry stronger than ever

The only question that remains: who'll remain standing after this week's matchups?

Week 3 reactions

There has been a lot of talk about the season's early successes, but the New Jersey Devils still lack a winning effort. Head coach John Hynes' team — despite being one of the league's most improved clubs on paper — has gone 0-3-2 through its first five games; New Jersey has lost three times in regulation, including twice in blowout fashion, as well as two times in the shootout. Also, Jack Hughes still remains without his first NHL point five games in and the team ranks 28th in goals for, but every team below them has played at least two fewer games.

Could Hynes find himself on the hot seat soon? It's still early, but the Devils will need to pick up their pace of play quickly to right the ship.

Rangers rookie Kaapo Kakko scored his first career goal on Oct. 12 on a nifty backhand shot past Henrik Lundqvist. If you're looking for an early Calder Trophy candidate though, look elsewhere. Buffalo's Victor Olofsson, Toronto's Ilya Mikheyev and Colorado's Cale Makar are tied for most points among rookies with five each.

.@NYRangers rookie Kaapo Kakko notches his first career NHL goal to open the scoring against the @EdmontonOilers. pic.twitter.com/ALRPckIWBE — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 12, 2019

Shining stars from week of Oct. 7

McDavid and Patrik Laine led the league in scoring with two goals and five assists each over the last week. McDavid's playmaking has boosted the Oilers' overall play (3.60 goals per game) and included a last-minute goal against the Devils that allowed Edmonton to win one in overtime.

Laine could be shedding his reputation as a shoot-first player a tiny bit this fall — seven of his 10 points thus far have come as assists.

Four players — Draisaitl, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and Mark Scheifele — scored six points over the last week. Neal's high-flying week also saw him score five goals in just three games.

In Patrick Marleau's return to the Sharks' lineup, he's racked up two goals and three points, contributing in both appearances. San Jose is also 2-0 with Marleau back in the tank.

MUST-SEE: Marleau makes emotional return to Shark Tank