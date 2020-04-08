Linen Is Our Unofficial Lockdown Uniform

Linen used to be one of those fabrics we turned our noses up at; much like Birkenstocks and oat milk, it was for artists in residence, gardening-obsessed mums and violin teachers with eccentric jewellery. Now, of course, we're eating our words – we only drink oat milk, we won't wear anything but our Birkenstock Bostons, and we have come to love linen in a way that we truly never thought possible.



On the catwalks of SS20, designers from London to New York celebrated the loose and breathable fabric. Jacquemus gave us French Riviera sundresses and relaxed suiting, Acne Studios presented pleated trousers suitable for sundowners and the (work-from-home) office, while Rejina Pyo's lemon-hued blouses and gingham shorts had us longing for picnics in the park.



Of course, linen has long been a spring-to-summer seasonal favourite. Woven from the flax plant, the breezy fabric has been used since the time of Mesopotamia but has often received a bad rap due to its crunchy granola associations. Now that sustainability is number one on the fashion agenda, however, it's being cast in a different light and designers are taking note, using it as a luxury, eco-friendly alternative to cotton.



Since we're all on lockdown and stiff, structured 'outdoors' clothes seem thoroughly alien, linen fits into our lives and wardrobes even more seamlessly. As comfortable to wear at your makeshift WFH desk as it is to waft around the kitchen making banana bread in, it's more put-together than PJs but nowhere near as restrictive as a pair of jeans.



Ahead, we've found a slew of fuss-free linen dresses, blouses and trousers that'll see you from spring through to (a hopefully less isolated) summer.





Whistles Hadley Linen Jumpsuit, $, available at Whistles





Three Graces London Jinny Ruffle Trimmed Linen Top, $, available at Matches Fashion

H&M Plus Linen Blend Dress, $, available at H&M





Rejina Pyo Cecilie Checked Linen Skirt, $, available at Browns





Zara Linen Blouse With Pocket, $, available at Zara





Gap Linen Wide-Leg Pant, $, available at Gap





Arkitaip Linen Scrunchie, $, available at Arkitaip





H&M Linen Joggers, $, available at H&M





Gap Ruffle Wrap Dress in Linen-Cotton, $, available at Gap





Rebecca Taylor Cut-Out Cotton Linen-Blend Dress, $, available at Matches Fashion





Rossell England Drawstring Waist Linen Pyjama Trousers, $, available at Matches Fashion





Whistles Graphic Zebra Linen Skirt, $, available at Whistles





Violeta By Mango Polka-dot Short Jumpsuit, $, available at Mango





Solid & Striped Paper Bag Linen Shorts, $, available at Browns





Toast Garment Dyed Jumpsuit, $, available at Toast





Mango Buttons Cotton Dress, $, available at Mango





Araks Yasmin Tiered Linen Maxi Dress, $, available at Browns





Gap High Rise Wide Leg Pants in Linen, $, available at Gap





Toast Garment Dyed Linen Side Button Dress, $, available at Toast





casa raki Jimena Cropped Linen Wrap Top, $, available at Matches Fashion





ASOS CURVE Linen Button Through Midi Dress, $, available at ASOS





Arkitaip The Anna Linen Blouse In Oatmeal, $, available at Arkitaip





Story MFG Aida Floral-Embroidered Linen-Blend Top, $, available at Matches Fashion





Mango Bow Bucket Hat, $, available at Mango





Toast Garment Dyed Linen Tank Top, $, available at Toast





ASOS CURVE Splendid Linen Suit Culottes, $, available at ASOS





Sir Richards Emile Shirred Linen Top, $, available at Matches Fashion





& Other Stories Loose Tapered Linen Blend Trousers, $, available at & Other Stories





Reformation Casterly Floral Print Linen Top, $, available at Browns





ASOS CURVE Linen Midi Dress With High Neck, $, available at ASOS





Whistles Gingham Linen Shell Top, $, available at Whistles





Arkitaip The Gretel Linen Jumpsuit, $, available at Arkitaip





H&M Linen Shirt Dress, $, available at H&M

