Lineker and Shearer v Keane and Wright: does BBC or ITV have the stronger Euro 2024 final lineup?

Ian Wright and Gary Neville celebrate Ollie Watkins's winner for England against The Netherlands. Photograph: ITV

Forget La Roja versus Three Lions. Tonight’s battle between the big two terrestrial channels, which will simulcast the action, looks set to be an equally tasty clash.

Last Wednesday, a peak of 21.6million viewers watched England’s nervy semi-final win over the Netherlands on ITV1. Ratings will rise even higher for the showpiece final, but this time fans must decide whose coverage to watch. ITV hoped to gain an early edge by scheduling its build-up to begin at 6.30pm, ahead of the 8pm kick-off. Initially BBC1 wasn’t slated to start until 7pm until the Beeb made a last-minute change to replicate its rival – the broadcasting equivalent of a late Jude Bellingham equaliser. Here’s how the TV teams will line up…

Presenters

BBC: Gary Lineker. As an England star striker himself, he is well-placed to assess the goal threat of Harry Kane and co. He was outspoken about England’s stodgy performances in the early rounds, describing them as “shit” on his podcast. This didn’t go down well with the players. Expect his usual smoothness, some show-off Spanish (El Gaz spent three seasons at Barcelona) and the odd pre-scripted pun.

ITV: Mark Pougatch, a Radio 5 Live stalwart who was controversially let go by the BBC in 2020. He has since become the assured anchorman of its main competitor’s TV coverage. Well-informed and well-respected, if lacking a little star quality. You wouldn’t look twice if Pougatch walked past you in a garden centre but that’s a journalistic strength. He asks pithy questions rather than offer his own views.

Pundits

BBC: Rio Ferdinand and Micah Richards are confirmed as studio guests. They’re likely to be joined by the articulate Frank Lampard. Cesc Fàbregas, who won it all internationally with Spain, will cover the opposition angle. A decent squad, if a little samey, with two ex-defenders and two ex-midfielders, all from the same generation. Ferdinand and Richards are arguably over-exposed, although the former is the most pro-England, while the latter cheerleads for Phil Foden and unleashes his infectious laugh. Wayne Rooney was only on punditry duties for the tournament’s early stages. Shame.

ITV: The commercial channel didn’t criticise Gareth Southgate’s team as harshly as Lineker and Alan Shearer on the BBC, so has less egg on its face. Its heavyweight studio trio has had real chemistry. Ian Wright is always excellent value. Gary Neville is forensic in his tactical analysis. Roy Keane is the wild card, observing proceedings like the battle-scarred skipper of a Victorian whaling vessel. If England score, expect “Wrighty” and “G-Nev” to celebrate wildly, while Keane rolls his eyes. Their cult star, now sadly gone, was Spurs manager “Big Ange” Postecoglou.

Commentary team

BBC: The unflappable, unfussy Guy Mowbray is behind the commentary mic. He’s self-effacing to the point of anonymity, his credibility only slightly undermined by doing the same job on the recent reboot of gameshow Gladiators. Hopefully there will be less mention of “pugil sticks” and “travelators” tonight. Geordie goal machine Shearer is on co-commentary duties. This affable old hand has belatedly discovered some bite, going viral with criticisms of England in the group stages but reverse-ferreting now. Kelly Somers chips in as pitchside reporter.

ITV: Commentary comes from the much-maligned Sam Matterface, whose gibbering enthusiasm sometimes verges on Alan Partridge-esque, rubbing social media up the wrong way. Like Mowbray, he has a sideline in light entertainment, narrating Dancing On Ice. ITV has forced dear old Clive Tyldesley into early retirement but many will miss his genial verbosity on such an occasion. On co-comms, Matterface will be flanked by the increasingly outspoken Lee Dixon and people’s favourite Ally McCoist, who delivers his critiques with a winning twinkle. Laura Woods and the veteran Gabriel Clarke are on the reporting beat.