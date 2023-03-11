Lineker row hits BBC Scotland sports output

Breaking News image

BBC Scotland has curtailed its sports coverage amid the ongoing row over Gary Lineker.

The Match of the Day presenter was taken off air after tweeting about the UK government's new migration law, prompting a row over BBC impartiality.

Many UK-wide sports programme have already been hit by an impromptu staff boycott in support of Lineker.

BBC Scotland said it would only be able to bring "limited sport programming this weekend".

In a statement the corporation said: "Sportscene will run this evening on BBC One Scotland and BBC Scotland, with an amended format similar to current plans for Match of the Day.

"Some of the Sportsound slot on Radio Scotland was replaced by pre-recorded material.

"We are sorry for these changes which we recognise will be disappointing for BBC sport fans.

"We are working hard to resolve the situation and hope to do so soon."

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.